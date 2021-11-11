GBPAUD Turns Neutral Amid Waning Negative Momentum

While we would label the US Empire Manufacturing index as data of secondary importance, markets yesterday clearly disagreed. The sentiment indicator jumped more than expected from 19.8 to 30.9. Even though the 6m forward looking component was much less convincing, it triggered a sharp intraday rise in US bond yields in – admittedly – a lower-volume session. Inflation expectations accounted for two thirds of the move as the price component advanced to the second-highest reading on record. The curve bear steepened with changes ranging from 0.4 bps (2y) over 4.4 bps (7y) to 7 bps (20y). The 10y camped back north of 1.6%. German yields jumped in lockstep but bear flattened instead, ignoring ECB’s Lagarde trying to quash rate hike bets before the European Parliament. Rates rose 5.2 bps (2y) to 2.5 bps (30y). The firmer short-end rate support for the euro proved no match for the technical charts. EUR/USD succumbed and lost support from both the downward sloping trend line (connecting June- Oct lows) and the interim June 2020 high (1.1422) to finish sub 1.14 for the first time in more than a year. The trade-weighted DXY headed further north (95.4) in the upward sloping trend channel. The euro also fell against a resilient sterling. The BoE before UK Parliament stuck to its view that normalizing policy is necessary but it first wants more evidence on the labour market strength. EUR/GBP gave up the 0.85 big figure again. Cable ventured above 1.34.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO