GBPAUD Turns Neutral Amid Waning Negative Momentum

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBPAUD is consolidating following the rebound off the 1.8121 low, with the price currently hovering around the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), as the short-term picture has turned neutral. The short-term momentum indicators suggest waning negative momentum, as the RSI is increasing but remains slightly...

actionforex.com

EURJPY Scale Tilts Bearish Despite Foothold At 50.0% Fibo

EURJPY has traced the lower Bollinger band, extending the retreat in the pair from the 133.47 peak, which has pushed the price below the simple moving averages (SMAs) and towards the 129.61 level that is the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement of the up leg from 125.08 until the near 40-month peak of 134.12. The converged SMAs are not endorsing any definitive direction in the pair.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBPCHF Rallies After Crossing Above 50-SMA

GBPCHF has been surging in the short term as its positive momentum strengthened after the price surpassed the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). However, this recent rally has not been sufficient to reverse its medium-term downtrend. The pair is likely to continue its ongoing ascent, with the immediate bias looking...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EURCHF Ticks Lower Amid An Overall Bearish Outlook

EURCHF is struggling to gain positive traction, as its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) has crossed below the 200-day SMA completing a ‘death cross’, increasing fears of a sustained bearish outlook. The bearish outlook and the recent price depreciation are mostly supported by the short-term momentum indicators, as the RSI...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Markets Lacking Momentum

There isn’t an enormous amount of momentum in the markets at the moment and that’s being reflected in stocks which are once again treading water on Tuesday. Europe is on a slightly positive trajectory but we’re talking incremental gains each day that don’t add up to much and could collectively be wiped out in a moderately negative session. The US, as we’re seeing in large parts of Asia, is a little choppy and not making any significant moves in either direction, with Wall Street eyeing a slightly positive open. Asia ended the day a little mixed with the Hang Seng standing alone in making decent strides forward while other indices were broadly a little lower.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GBPUSD Pulls Back Off 11-Month Low, Remains In Descending Channel

GBPUSD bounced off the 11-month low of 1.3350, holding in a long-term descending channel. Technically, the RSI is rising in the negative region, while the %K line and the %D line of the stochastic oscillator posted a bullish crossover in the bearish area. However, the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) created negative cross in the short-term.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: 20-day EMA guards immediate upside amid sluggish momentum

USD/CAD consolidates recent losses around short-term key resistance. Sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, six-week-old trend line resistance test bears. September’s low adds to the upside filters before convincing buyers. USD/CAD seesaws near 1.2410, grinds higher following the biggest daily jump in two weeks. In doing so, the Loonie pair...
MARKETS
investing.com

USD/JPY: Negative Momentum Still In Play

Looking at the USD/JPY weekly chart, we can see the recovery after the fall to its support level at 113.3 on Oct. 28 followed by a slow, gradual climb topping at 114.4, yesterday. The move was followed by a fall to the 113.6 price range where it consolidated. The closest...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GER 40 Rally Gains Traction

The Dax 40 climbed after upbeat retail sales and industrial production in China lifted market sentiment. The index is seeking to consolidate its recent gains after it cleared the previous peak at 15990 which has now turned into support. Sentiment remains optimistic and 16300 would be the next step. An...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Hits Temporary Resistance

The Japanese yen pulled back after a larger-than-expected GDP contraction in Q3. The US dollar is looking to hold onto its gains after a rally above 114.00. Sentiment has recovered and a surge above 114.45 around the October peak would resume the uptrend. However, the current rebound may lack the strength to clear the supply zone right away.
CURRENCIES
invezz.com

EUR/USD analysis: relief rally expected as bearish momentum wanes

The EUR/USD has been in a deep sell-off lately. The pair declined as investors reflected on the latest US inflation data. The pair will likely have a relief rally next week. The EUR/USD dropped for three consecutive days as investors reflected on the rising global inflation and the possibility of more central bank tightening. The pair is trading at 1.1450, which is the lowest levels since July 2020. It has fallen by about 7.37% from its highest level this year.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3394; (P) 1.3422; (R1) 1.3440; …. GBP/USD’s recovery from 1.3351 extends higher today but outlook is unchanged. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Upside of recovery should be limited below 1.3606 resistance to bring down trend resumption. On the downside, break of 1.3351 will extend the decline from 1.4248 to 1.3164 fibonacci level next.
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin's Battle at $60K Intensifies Amid Slew of Negative News

Investing.com – Bitcoin continued to face a battle to hold onto the key $60,000 level on Tuesday, as traders appeared to rein in their bullish bets on the popular crypto amid a slew of negative headlines. BTC/USD fell 5.3% to $59,739.4, though had briefly dripped below $60,000. The reason for...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EURUSD Elliott Wave View: Further Weakness Expected

Short Term Elliott Wave view on EURUSD suggests the decline from October 28 peak is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from October 28, wave (i) ended at 1.1533 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 1.16164. Pair then extends lower in wave (iii) towards 1.1526 and bounce in wave (iv) ended at 1.1563. Pair extends in another leg lower in wave (v) towards 1.1512 to complete wave ((i)) in higher degree.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD: Order Block Retest Pattern For Short Trade Continuation Towards M L5

Bears are still in control. Order block retest underway. Ideally the rice should stay below 1.3453. The failure to hold resistance will retrace the price higher. After a strong drop to the 1.3350 zone, Gold has found a consolidation area around the 1.3410 zone. The price is still bearish and bears are still in charge. However, for bearish momentum to persist, the price would ideally stay above 1.3453 which is the resistance zone close to M L4 camarilla pivot. At this point we can see that the price is trying to reject from the zone and the break and the daily close below 1.3400 will cue for more bearish momentum. Watch for continuation lower towards 1.3350 retest then 1.3322 and 1.3274.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Euro Has Fallen Sharply Breaking Below 1.14

Dow (36087.45, -12.86, -0.036%) has come down today. While below 36250, a fall towards 35000 is possible. DAX (16148.64, +54.57, +0.34%) has broken the range of 15900-16100 on the upside. The view is now bullish to see a rise towards 16400 while the rise above 16100 sustains. Nikkei (29841.26, +64.46,...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EUR/CAD downside breakout on broad Euro weakness

EUR/CAD’s down trend finally resumed this week, following broad based selloff in Euro, and hit as low as 1.4211 so far. Current fall is part of the down trend from 1.5991. Next target is 100% projection of 1.5783 to 1.4580 from 1.5096 at 1.3893. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.4661 resistance holds, even in case of recovery.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Core Bonds Recoup Some Losses

While we would label the US Empire Manufacturing index as data of secondary importance, markets yesterday clearly disagreed. The sentiment indicator jumped more than expected from 19.8 to 30.9. Even though the 6m forward looking component was much less convincing, it triggered a sharp intraday rise in US bond yields in – admittedly – a lower-volume session. Inflation expectations accounted for two thirds of the move as the price component advanced to the second-highest reading on record. The curve bear steepened with changes ranging from 0.4 bps (2y) over 4.4 bps (7y) to 7 bps (20y). The 10y camped back north of 1.6%. German yields jumped in lockstep but bear flattened instead, ignoring ECB’s Lagarde trying to quash rate hike bets before the European Parliament. Rates rose 5.2 bps (2y) to 2.5 bps (30y). The firmer short-end rate support for the euro proved no match for the technical charts. EUR/USD succumbed and lost support from both the downward sloping trend line (connecting June- Oct lows) and the interim June 2020 high (1.1422) to finish sub 1.14 for the first time in more than a year. The trade-weighted DXY headed further north (95.4) in the upward sloping trend channel. The euro also fell against a resilient sterling. The BoE before UK Parliament stuck to its view that normalizing policy is necessary but it first wants more evidence on the labour market strength. EUR/GBP gave up the 0.85 big figure again. Cable ventured above 1.34.
