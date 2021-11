Price has heightened up to $66.54. Avalanche price analysis shows uptrend. Support is retained at $53.5. The latest Avalanche price analysis is showing signs of an upward trend as the price has undergone a significant increase in the last 24-hours. The bullish upswing has resulted in a remarkable improvement in the price as its value has upgraded to $66.54. Although the price experienced a downfall at certain points as well, overall the market has been ruled by the bulls. The price might surpass even higher levels in the approaching hours as well.

