Ongoing History Daily: Satanic message interpreter

Swedish traditionalist heavy rockers Sleepwulf will release their second album, Sunbeams Curl, on Feb. 18 through Heavy Psych Sounds, along with a reissue of their early-2020 self-titled debut (review here). Basking in the glories of modernized doomly classics, the record lets the listener know immediately where the Kristianstad four-piece stand with “Satan is King” (premiering below), a hard-pounding catchy riff organic in tone rolling out as the backdrop for devilish paean, the standout lyric, “Come to realize life will begin when Satan is king,” serving as the first and top-priority-feeling of the album’s many hooks, soon enough joined by the stirring reminder that humans are terrible in the (comparatively) subtle environmental theme of “Green Man Dead” and the swinging-dangly-bits of “Sex Magic Manifestation,” the latter packing an entire LP’s worth of strut into 3:48 as the shortest inclusion here.
