Ongoing History Daily: Satanic message interpreter

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGot an old turntable that’s gathering dust? Interested in whether there really are satanic messages on some of those old metal albums that can only be heard if they’re played backwards? Here’s a way to find out. It’s called the Record...

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
MUSIC
Person
David Bowie
Person
Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: The “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video

One of the most famous videos of all time is “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana. You know, the scene in the gym where things quicky disintegrate into destruction? But did you know that things were originally supposed to be even more destructive and violent?. Director Sam Bayer found inspiration...
MUSIC
Revolver

See Ozzy and Lemmy Kick Monster Ass in New "Hellraiser" Video

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne released a previously unheard version of "Hellraiser" — a 1991 song that was co-written alongside then-guitarist Zakk Wylde and Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister — that featured dueting vocals with the "Ace of Spades" singer himself. The track is included in Ozzy's No More Tears 30th anniversary...
MUSIC
#Music Business#Satanic#Interpreter#Ongoing History Daily
theobelisk.net

Sleepwulf Premiere “Satan is King”; Announce Sunbeams Curl

Swedish traditionalist heavy rockers Sleepwulf will release their second album, Sunbeams Curl, on Feb. 18 through Heavy Psych Sounds, along with a reissue of their early-2020 self-titled debut (review here). Basking in the glories of modernized doomly classics, the record lets the listener know immediately where the Kristianstad four-piece stand with “Satan is King” (premiering below), a hard-pounding catchy riff organic in tone rolling out as the backdrop for devilish paean, the standout lyric, “Come to realize life will begin when Satan is king,” serving as the first and top-priority-feeling of the album’s many hooks, soon enough joined by the stirring reminder that humans are terrible in the (comparatively) subtle environmental theme of “Green Man Dead” and the swinging-dangly-bits of “Sex Magic Manifestation,” the latter packing an entire LP’s worth of strut into 3:48 as the shortest inclusion here.
ROCK MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Auto-Tuning Freddie Mercury: A good idea?

Here's the latest on the Astroworld disaster. It's not good. →.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

A selection of songs for Remembrance Day

Today is a solemn day as we remember those who gave their lives in service to the country. Here are three Remembrance Day-themed songs that you may have never heard before.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Behold Radiohead’s Kid A Mnesia Exhibition

Leave it to Radiohead to do something wonderfully weird with the release of the Kid A Mensia reissues. From the press release:. “KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION will be available beginning November 18th as a free download for PlayStation 5 (HERE), PC, and Mac at EPIC GAMES STORE. “Some two years...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

New Music from the Inbox: Snail Mail, Astrocolor, Fur, and more!

Dark and ethereal song from Ghostly Kisses new album Heaven, Wait, out January 21!. Beautifully expressive folk music from Snail Mail’s sophomore album, Valentine, out now!. Dreamy indie-pop from Astrocolor’s third full length album Paradise, out now!. Listen:. Artist: Fur. Song: What I Am. Album: When You Walk Away. Uplifting...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

If you’re into drums, here’s a book for you

There are many different styles of drumming. But one of the most energetic of all is the kind of rhythms you have to play if you’re in a punk band. There’s a new book called Forbidden Beat: Perspectives on Punk Drumming which is a collection of essays by people who know what this is all about. Call it a stroll through the evolution of punk drumming since 1976.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Did The Simpsons predict the Astroworld disaster?

It’s been almost a week since eight people died and 300 were injured in the insane crowd crush at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. Here’s the latest:. Concert executives and especially Travis Scott (who was onstage at the time) failed fans. Travis Scott’s lawyers say that there’s too much finger-pointing...
ENTERTAINMENT
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Here’s a new trailer for the Beatles’ Get Back documentary

Is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He's also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
ENTERTAINMENT
arcamax.com

Journey announces tour with Billy Idol, Toto

Journey has announced dates for its Freedom Tour 2022. The trek supports its forthcoming new album, also called “Freedom,” and includes two stops in Northern California. These local pop-rock heroes are set to bring their platinum-plus-selling catalog — which includes such hits as “Lights,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Don’t Stop Believin'” and many, many more — to Chase Center in San Francisco on March 31 and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 1.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Weekly Canadian music sales and streaming stats: 15 November 2021

The recorded music industry is bracing for the release of Adele’s 30 album this Friday. Take note of these numbers because I have a feeling they’re really going to change in the next two weeks. Year-over-year comparisons:. Total album sales, -12.2%. CD sales, -6.8%. Digital albums, -27.0%. Digital racks, -25.4%
MUSIC

