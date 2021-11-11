CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Music from the Inbox: Snail Mail, Astrocolor, Fur, and more!

By Zoe Orion
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark and ethereal song from Ghostly Kisses new album Heaven, Wait, out January 21!. Beautifully expressive folk music from Snail Mail’s sophomore album, Valentine, out now!. Dreamy indie-pop from Astrocolor’s third full length album Paradise, out now!. Listen:. Artist: Fur. Song: What I Am....

Related
Billboard

First Out: New Music from Lauren Jauregui, Slayyyter, Big Freedia & More

As we begin the annual transition from Halloween season to the winter holiday months, why not freshen up your playlists with some new tunes from your favorite queer artists? Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

New Music: U2 & More!

U2 made their TikTok debut by sharing a preview of their new song, “Your Song Saved My Life”, which came out today. It’ll be on the “Sing 2” soundtrack. Bono plays a rockstar lion in the movie. The Mike & Carla Morning also featured new music from Post Malone/The Weekend and from a band featured on “The Simpson’s”. It’s all right here in this segment from this morning…
MUSIC
Revolver

See Ozzy and Lemmy Kick Monster Ass in New "Hellraiser" Video

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne released a previously unheard version of "Hellraiser" — a 1991 song that was co-written alongside then-guitarist Zakk Wylde and Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister — that featured dueting vocals with the "Ace of Spades" singer himself. The track is included in Ozzy's No More Tears 30th anniversary...
MUSIC
wpr.org

Snail Mail talks 'emphasizing the opposite' for new album 'Valentine'

Lindsey Jordan is back with a new album. Performing as Snail Mail, the 22-year-old was called a "leader in the next generation of indie rock" by Pitchfork when her first full-length album, Lush, came out three years ago. Today, Jordan is out with her second, called Valentine. It's a departure...
MUSIC
NME

Snail Mail – ‘Valentine’ review: a beautiful progression from her influential debut

With her 2018 debut album ‘Lush’ Snail Mail perfectly captured the feeling of having your heart being bashed to pieces and ceremoniously stamped on, as well as acknowledging the melodrama of believing that the hurt will last forever. On the immaculate ‘Pristine’, for instance, Lindsey Jordan vowed to never love anybody else again, declaring: “I’ll still see you in everything”. And, more than anything on ‘Lush’, Jordan seemed to understand the urge to cling onto raw grief and live within it forever.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Snail Mail Performs “Valentine” on Colbert: Watch

Snail Mail appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Friday night (November 5), performing the title track of the release of her new album Valentine. Watch it below. Valentine is Lindsey Jordan’s second album as Snail Mail, following her 2018 full-length Lush and her first EP Habit. She’s released videos for“Ben Franklin” and “Madonna” from the project, in addition to one for its title track. She also covered Little Joy’s “Evaporar” last year.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Story Behind Every Song On Snail Mail’s New Album Valentine

More often than not, the sophomore album represents an inevitable decline from a promising debut. Not so with Snail Mail’s Valentine. It’s the rare second outing that makes that promising debut sound almost flat by comparison, which is saying something considering Lush is sensational — one of the best albums of the 2010s. Lindsey Jordan has nailed the sometimes baffling follow-up to a prodigious debut. Revisiting Lush, I miss all the new textures and tricks that are now in the Snail Mail arsenal. By closing the door on the impassioned, intricate guitar wanderings of her debut, she’s opened onto a world that’s more vivid and precise and still, of course, passionate. She exhibits immaculate restraint throughout Valentine — the highs are high, and the lows sound oh so grand.
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

Snail Mail knows young love is a risk. On 'Valentine,' she dives in anyway

When an 18-year-old Lindsey Jordan released her debut album as Snail Mail, she was deemed "wise beyond her years" ad nauseum. With that record — 2018's Lush — the slacker-rock wunderkind had accomplished more in her first year out of high school than many musicians fathom accomplishing in a lifetime. While her friends were settling into their freshman years of college, Jordan was accruing accolades from numerous publications, a coveted signing to Matador Records and the title of "the future of indie rock." She toured the world and brushed elbows with her heroes. Where on earth was she supposed to go from there?
MUSIC
guitar.com

“I want to be level with the people that I’m making music for”: Snail Mail on ghost writers, representation and new album Valentine

“It means independent, you know?” Lindsey Jordan has some thoughts on the current state of indie music. In the essay that accompanies the release of Snail Mail’s long-awaited second album, Valentine, Jordan’s friend, the artist Katie Crutchfield (aka Waxahatchee) is at pains to point out that every one of the album’s 10 songs was written by her alone, “in an era in which ‘indie’ music has been reduced to gentle, homogenous pop composed mostly by ghost writers”. And if you read that with a sharp intake of breath and a wince, you’re not alone.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

A new music video from The Tragically Hip

With the massive new Road Apples box set coming this month, The Tragically Hip decided to get all retro and nostalgic with a new video based on “Not Necessary,” a Road Apples outtake that originally appeared on the Saskadelphia album back in the spring. Directed by Sara Basso and starring...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Snail Mail: Valentine review – engaging indie folk

Lush, Lindsey Jordan’s first Snail Mail album, was written while she was still a teenager and rapturously received for its yearning, darkly intense songs about queer love. Three years on, Jordan has broadened her indie folk-rock with loops and synths. While her pure, clear voice is as expressive and engaging as ever, Valentine is more accessible and less interesting. A few of her acutely painful aperçus survive – “Sometimes I hate her just for not being you,” observes the title track – but it feels like Jordan is more aware of the weight of her words and measures them too carefully.
MUSIC
Badger Herald

Snail Mail’s ‘Madonna’ Track Review

Twenty-two year old singer-songwriter and guitarist ‘Snail Mail’, otherwise known as Lindsey Jordan, released the widely anticipated album “Valentine” Friday. The album features singles like “Madonna,” which sets a stong tone for the rest of the tracks. Jordan describes “Madonna” as an explanation for “why love can’t exist between a person and a concept of a person,” a concept that hits close to home for Jordan and many others.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Snail Mail Powerfully Pieces Herself Back Together on Valentine

Lindsey Jordan was only 18 in 2018 when her indie-blockbuster of a debut splashed an icy bucket of water in our tired faces. Lush would’ve been a stellar first chapter for any artist, but it was especially impressive considering Jordan’s age. She seemingly captured a lifetime’s worth of heartbreak and longing in Lush’s blistering 38 minutes, plus all the many flavors of the “genre” we call indie rock, to the delight of her peers and stodgy rock fans alike. And as with any artist who busts out of the woodwork with a shockingly great debut album, both Jordan and her listeners have known for almost four years that Lush would be a tough act to follow. The long-awaited follow-up, Valentine, is finally here, and it entirely delivers on Lush’s promise that Jordan isn’t just a teenage wonder—she’s an innovator who’s here to stay.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Campus Times

Snail Mail shows maturity and lyricism in new album ‘Valentine’

“Let’s go be alone, where no one can see us, honey.” Right away, Lindsey Jordan, under the name Snail Mail, invites listeners to her vulnerable tale of heartbreak, love, and rehab on her new album “Valentine.”. A departure from her debut album “Lush,” Jordan moves from unrequited love onto love...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Tracks of the Week: new music from Reef, Smith/Kotzen and more

We lead this week with the news that former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor is now a full-time member of West Country rockers Reef. Evidence of this unexpected partnership can be found in our first Track Of The Week selection below. But first, congratulations, to last week's titanic triumvirate: to...
MUSIC
EW.com

Snail Mail on Lana Del Rey, Lindsay Lohan, and the album that wrecks her

Soundtrack of My Life is a recurring column in which musicians recall their favorite songs, artists, and albums. If Snail Mail's rousing, critically lauded debut album, Lush, signaled the arrival of a remarkable young talent, its follow-up, Valentine, will leave listeners downright mystified. Over a slick 32 minutes, the Maryland native — born Lindsey Jordan — traffics in the sandpaper-course indie guitar anthems that put her on the map ("Glory," the title track), but she also swerves into new terrain. Nothing seems off-limits: "Ben Franklin" dabbles in squelchy, deadpan hip-hop. The string-laced acoustic ballad "Light Blue" evokes the Beatles at their most introspective and austere. The winking "Forever (Sailing)" even finds her dropping anchor into the once-maligned, recently reappraised genre we now call yacht rock (the risk more than pays off).
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Auto-Tuning Freddie Mercury: A good idea?

Here’s the latest on the Astroworld disaster. It’s not good. →. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
MUSIC
thecut.com

A Wet Afternoon With Snail Mail

Minutes into my conversation with Lindsey Jordan — a.k.a. the indie-music darling who goes by Snail Mail — the heavens open. Jordan chose the cozy spot beneath a skylight in a hotel bar so that we could get some sun. Except we’re in London, in October, so our chat is soundtracked by rain beating on the ceiling. Jordan rolls her eyes at the idea of heading out later that afternoon, but doesn’t ever slow down — she’s expressive and animated, waving her arms around and punctuating the dialogue with “dude!” and “100 percent!” Her playful energy is infectious, perfect for hiding out from the rain with.
MUSIC

