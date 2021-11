A friend of mine reached out with an unusual question: is a cast iron skillet an approved carry-on item? The answer is technically no, but it does not hurt to ask. He texted me as he was heading to the airport, wondering if the pans (there were multiple) could travel in his carry-on bag or would need to be checked. He was flying Southwest Airlines. A quick search on the TSA and Southwest Airlines website revealed no answer and I advised him that it appeared to be a gray area and to allow extra time in case he had to check it in.

