CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Crossroads, MOA Closed on Thanksgiving

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud has joined the growing list of retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving day. They say they hope it will allow their tenants, shoppers, and employees to spend more time with friends,...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Central MN Restaurants Offering ‘To-Go’ Thanksgiving Dinners

Thanksgiving this year might look more like the pre-pandemic holiday you're used to. But, if you liked not having to do the cooking last year and you want to make that your new tradition, look no further. There are several restaurants in central Minnesota offering to make your meal for you this holiday. You just need to sit back, relax and get your stretchy pants ready. If you're feeling the pressure of cooking your own Thanksgiving meal...maybe just don't. Let some of central Minnesota's finest restaurants take care of it all for you. Check out the local restaurants offering up Thanksgiving meals to-go.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Who Has The Best French Fries In St. Cloud?

Someone recently asked me who I thought had the best fries in St. Cloud, and it took me a while to come up with an answer because, frankly, there are a lot of great places to get some french-fried potatoes in town. After careful consideration, I am throwing my endorsement...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vining, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Bloomington, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
96.7 The River

Infamous Realtor’s Latest Stunt is Double Billboards of Himself

During my drive to and from home and work each day, I regularly see no less than half a dozen "Guaranteed Offer" billboards for Minnesota's golden boy Kris Lindahl. I pass a handful on I-94 between Rogers and Monticello and an equal number on Highway 10 between Monticello and St. Cloud. I've learned to tune them out. But about a month ago, I noticed side-by-side billboards for Kris Lindahl on I-94 near St. Michael. "Does the billboard company not realize they just sold Kris Lindahl billboard space next to one of his own billboards?" I thought to myself. "Surely, that's a mistake."
MONTICELLO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Mall Of America#Crossroads#Moa#Christmas Eve#This House For Sale
96.7 The River

Hagen Help Center New Location Open in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime St. Cloud organization has moved into a permanent home. The Hagen Center works to help people who are homeless, needy, and hurting. Although having been in the area for 10 years, the non-profit secured its location at 340 7th Avenue just six weeks ago. The site was previously home to Mudcastle, a small church that recently moved down to Texas.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota Town Bans Kids From Using Chalk On Sidewalks

The town of Anoka has passed an ordinance that makes it illegal for kids to draw on city sidewalks with chalk. According to the Star Tribune, any kid who dares to draw a hopscotch board is now breaking the law. The far-reaching ordinance controls city infrastructure such as light posts,...
ANOKA, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota’s Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner Personality Test

Thanksgiving is on its way and we're here for it! Everyone has a favorite side dish that they look forward to all year long. Did you know your favorite side says a lot about your personality? This year at your feast, pay attention to what everyone is eating. It says a lot about who they are as a person...all in the fun of course.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Christmas
96.7 The River

Fergus Falls Man is the World’s Coffee Drinking Champion

My wife grew up in Fergus Falls, MN. Her family lives there still, and over the past few years I've gotten to know the community and history of the area. There's a cute specialty gift shop downtown Fergus Falls my wife likes to visit called The Market. The Market features a great array of locally made and sourced gifts and products of all sorts -- from kitchen utensils to tablecloths and placemats, lotions to soaps, dresses and footwear to kids games, toys and apparel. The Market also carries one of my favorite local brands of coffee -- Stumbeanos Coffee Roasters. During one visit to The Market, I happened to read a neat story printed on the back of one bag of beans that I'd never heard before -- that of the "World's Coffee Drinking Champion."
FERGUS FALLS, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy