Sacramento, CA

NHTSA Investigates 30 Million Vehicles Over Takata Airbag Concerns

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article30 Million Vehicles Investigated Due to Takata Airbag Inflator Concerns. Takata airbags are once more the center of a huge investigation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating 30 million more vehicles with possible defective Takata airbag inflators. The inflators are referred to as “ticking time bombs,”...

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Autoblog

Hyundai whistleblower to collect $24 million from NHTSA

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Tuesday that it will give its first-ever whistleblower cash award to a former Hyundai employee, awarding Kim Gwang-ho more than $24 million — the maximum allowed by law — after an investigation found that Hyundai had withheld defect information from regulators.
BUSINESS
CBS Pittsburgh

‘It’s Something That’s Gotta Be Removed:’ Millions Of Cars With Defective Airbags Still On The Road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a question of safety – yours, your family’s, and other drivers around you. With AAA estimating 54 million Americans will be hitting the road for Thanksgiving, the risks increase exponentially. The issue, however, is not one you would expect. It’s the dangerous airbags that many drivers still have not got replaced. “It’s a tumor, it’s a problem, it’s a cancer, it’s something that’s gotta be removed,” says Patrick Juneau who the federal courts put in charge of making sure people get their Takata airbags replaced. Takata was ordered seven years ago to replace the airbags that have...
CARS
WJHL

The 24 safest cars you can buy

Automakers are including more standard and optional safety technology in today’s cars than ever before. Better still, you don’t have to buy a brand new car or a premium brand.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
wnypapers.com

Hochul signs legislation to ensure used vehicles are sold with functioning airbags

Legislation (S.1834-A/A.394-A) titled ‘Anthony Amoros' Law’ prohibits used car dealers from selling vehicles at retail without a functioning airbag. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed legislation that prohibits used car dealers from selling vehicles at retail without a functioning airbag. Her team said, “This bill is titled ‘Anthony Amoros’ Law’ after a young man from Rockland who died in a car crash in a car that, unbeknownst to him, was sold to him without airbags. Under this legislation, certificates given to vehicle buyers must certify that the vehicle is equipped with an airbag, as well as a readiness indicator light that indicates the airbag is functioning.”
RETAIL
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Highway Patrol Awarded ADD Grant to Target Distracted Driving

​The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has announced that it has received the twelfth renewal of the Adult Distracted Drivers or ADD grant. Funding for the program comes from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), which operates under the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Distracted Driving Kills. The purpose...
TRAFFIC
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Audi Recall for Backup Camera Issue Affects Most 2022 Models

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Audi just announced a recall for nearly every 2022 model Audi sold thus far because of a potential software problem. The backup camera view may fail to display when the vehicle is shifted into reverse. Owners of 2021 or 2022 model years that have the latest version of the company’s Modular Infotainment Toolkit system are covered by the Audi recall. It is estimated that more than 2,800 2021 and 2022 vehicles may be affected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WTAJ

Tesla driver’s complaint being looked into by US regulators

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are looking into a complaint from a Tesla driver that the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software caused a crash. The driver was beta testing the “Full Self-Driving” software, and the Tesla SUV went into the wrong lane and was hit by another vehicle, according to a complaint filed by […]
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Defective Tire Lawsuits

The tires on our automobiles and trucks are crucial elements of vehicle safety, because they are literally “where the rubber meets the road” — the sole point of contact between our vehicles and the roadways upon which we operate them. They are important for the proper steering, braking, and stability of our cars. And when a tire fails suddenly, the consequences can be dire, with a loss of those abilities to steer, brake, and maintain control that keep us safe. A sudden blowout or separation of the tire tread can result in a high-speed collision with other moving vehicles, with guardrails, divider walls, or other parts of the roadway, or with stationary vehicles, trees, buildings, or other objects near the road. Since tire failures most often occur when tires are under maximum stress — at highway speeds – this can result in very serious injuries or death to the occupants of the vehicle whose tire has failed, those in other vehicles nearby, or even pedestrians unlucky enough to be in the vicinity. Defective tire lawsuits can be effective at recovering compensation for those who have sustained such losses.
SACRAMENTO, CA
whio.com

Report: 10 Cars That Hold Their Value the Most

High prices in the auto market have had the effect of extending the value of certain models, according to a new report. The report, from vehicle research site iSeeCars.com, is derived from an analysis of more than 800,000 2016 model year vehicles sold during the first eight months of 2021.
BUYING CARS
politicsny.com

Used car dealers banned from selling vehicles without airbags

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Sunday banning used car dealers from selling vehicles without working airbags. The bill, named “Anthony Amoros’ Law” after a young Rockland County man who died in a crash driving a car that wasn’t equipped with an airbag eight years ago, prohibits second-hand sellers from hawking automobiles without the self-inflating safety device.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Killed in Riding Mower Crash Near Woodland

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, a 58-year-old man was killed when he was involved in a car crash while he was operating a riding mower outside the city of Woodland, California. Details of the Riding Mower Accident. Authorities received a call shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon reporting the...
WOODLAND, CA
Dayton Daily News

Owner of a hybrid electric vehicle is concerned about battery life

“I have a 2018 Toyota Avalon hybrid with a nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery. I generally keep cars for many years. I am concerned that the battery may give out before I may wish to replace the car. I understand that battery replacement would be very expensive. In the event the battery did give out, is it possible that the car can be transformed to run on the existing 4-cylinder gasoline engine only? If so, how would the cost of transformation compare to replacing the HV battery? Thanks for your input. Enjoy reading your column.”
CARS
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

CHP Says: Stay Alert Behind the Wheel After the Time Change

Sunday, November 7, 2021, marked the end of Daylight Saving Time. We “fell back” in time again. With the clocks changing, you may have noticed a disruption in your sleep patterns. When it gets dark so early, increased drowsiness is a common complaint. Fatigue can affect the ability of a person to drive a vehicle safely – that’s why the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has recognized this week as its annual Drowsy Driving Prevention Week. CHP works in connection with the National Sleep Foundation to run a campaign through November 13th to remind motorists to stay alert behind the wheel and to be aware of the warning signs of drowsy driving.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Raymond Road in Madera County

A fatality was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) following a pedestrian accident on Road 415 in Madera County on the early morning of Friday, November 12, 2021. The incident occurred on Road 415, also known as Raymond Road, close to Hidden Knolls Road around 4:00 a.m. Details on...
MADERA COUNTY, CA

