NHTSA Investigates 30 Million Vehicles Over Takata Airbag Concerns

The tires on our automobiles and trucks are crucial elements of vehicle safety, because they are literally “where the rubber meets the road” — the sole point of contact between our vehicles and the roadways upon which we operate them. They are important for the proper steering, braking, and stability of our cars. And when a tire fails suddenly, the consequences can be dire, with a loss of those abilities to steer, brake, and maintain control that keep us safe. A sudden blowout or separation of the tire tread can result in a high-speed collision with other moving vehicles, with guardrails, divider walls, or other parts of the roadway, or with stationary vehicles, trees, buildings, or other objects near the road. Since tire failures most often occur when tires are under maximum stress — at highway speeds – this can result in very serious injuries or death to the occupants of the vehicle whose tire has failed, those in other vehicles nearby, or even pedestrians unlucky enough to be in the vicinity. Defective tire lawsuits can be effective at recovering compensation for those who have sustained such losses.

