Denver, KY

Sports: NBA; UK Basketball Ranked Top Recruiting Class for '23; NCAA Scores

 5 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Will Barton scored a season-high 30 points, helping to make up for the absence of suspended star Nikola Jokic as the Denver Nuggets hung on to beat the Indiana Pacers 101-98. Malcolm...

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
Although Anthony Davis might be one of the leading scorers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the absence of LeBron James yet he hasn’t had pleasant experience in leading the side. And the Bulls vs Lakers showdown was just another game to add to the same as AD got ejected in the second half for the most bizarre reason any modern-day NBA fan will be aware of. With the purple and gold army failing to string together a winning streak, this ejection would not do AD any good, surely.
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday unveiled their 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniforms, and long-time fans will be happy to see that trees are back and prominently featured. The Timberwolves’ City Edition uniforms blend a variety of looks from different eras in the franchise – The Expansion, when the...
Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Matchup Preview (11/8/21) The Brooklyn Nets (6-3) will have their second back-to-back game against the Chicago Bulls (6-3) in the United Center. These are two of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference right now, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against each other. The Nets will still be without Nic Claxton for this game. Due to illness and demotion to their G-League affiliate, he will miss another few weeks and have plugged in forward Bruce Brown to the starting lineup in his place. This has forced Blake Griffin to the center position and Kevin Durant to power forward in their small-ball lineup. Since Brown has been placed into the starting lineup, the Nets have won five of their past six games, including four straight wins, which hardly feels like a coincidence. Claxton was struggling, and this small-ball lineup has been working for the Nets.
