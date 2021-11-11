Sports: NBA; UK Basketball Ranked Top Recruiting Class for ’23; NCAA Scores

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Matchup Preview (11/8/21) The Brooklyn Nets (6-3) will have their second back-to-back game against the Chicago Bulls (6-3) in the United Center. These are two of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference right now, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against each other. The Nets will still be without Nic Claxton for this game. Due to illness and demotion to their G-League affiliate, he will miss another few weeks and have plugged in forward Bruce Brown to the starting lineup in his place. This has forced Blake Griffin to the center position and Kevin Durant to power forward in their small-ball lineup. Since Brown has been placed into the starting lineup, the Nets have won five of their past six games, including four straight wins, which hardly feels like a coincidence. Claxton was struggling, and this small-ball lineup has been working for the Nets.

