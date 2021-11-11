CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

55th Annual CMA Awards: See The Full List Of 2021 Winners

ktmoradio.com
 5 days ago

The 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards were held on Wednesday night from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, hosted by Luke Bryan. Chris Stapleton the big winner of the evening with...

www.ktmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Added to CMA Awards Lineup

The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Chris Stapleton
celebritypage.com

The Biggest Stars In Country Music Talk 55th Annual CMA Awards

Once again, the Country Music Association Awards are back this year to celebrate country music's hottest stars. This time around, Luke Bryan is set to host the program solo... making history as the award show's only host. "You never take these things for granted. You just don't. We're just so...
MUSIC
Billboard

Carrie Underwood & Jason Aldean Sang the Hell Out of 'If I Didn't Love You' at 2021 CMAs: Watch

Country heavy-hitters Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean hit Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (Nov. 10) for the 2021 CMA Awards. Taking the stage together, the two powerhouses sang their hit duet "If I Didn't Love You" live for the first time together anywhere. The moment was clearly a meaningful one for both, with Aldean and Underwood imbuing their vocals with a resonance and pain that was palpable.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Trophies
udiscovermusic.com

Chris Stapleton Takes Four Trophies At 55th Annual CMA Awards

Chris Stapleton was the biggest winner at the 55th CMA Awards last night (10) at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Luke Combs won the prestigious CMA Entertainer of the Year award for the first time, and there were double victories for Stapleton’s producer Dave Cobb and mix engineer Vance Powell. Stapleton’s Starting...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Keith Urban, Jennifer Hudson and More to Perform at the 55th Annual CMA Awards

The 55th annual CMA Awards are coming soon to ABC, and on Thursday, the Country Music Association announced more of the show's lineup of performers. The show, hosted by Luke Bryan, will include performances from first-time nominees as well as reigning CMA Awards winners. This year’s performances will include Bryan...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

The 2021 CMA Awards — See the Winners of the 55th Annual Show

It’s CMA Awards day once again, with tonight’s (November 10) show marking the 55th gathering of country music’s biggest stars for a Nashville night like no other. Back in their usual home of Bridgestone Arena and welcoming the return of an audience after the pandemic-impacted 2020 show, this year’s CMA Awards figure to be one to remember. Luke Bryan is on board to host for the first time ever, and with with artists back on the road doing what they do best, the past year has given fans some truly incredible country music moments.
NASHVILLE, TN
la-story.com

Beauty Breakdown of Celebrity Hairstyles at 55th Annual CMA Awards!

Some of the best country stars graced the red carpet on 11/10 at the 55th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, bringing together fans and artists all around the world! While music is the main reason for celebrating, seeing the looks sported by all the stars are why so many tune in to this honky-tonk event. Fashion is at the forefront; but it’s really the hairstyles that make or break the look. The hairstylist behind all these great hairstyles on these celebrities is Carly Bethel, a nationally renowned hairstylist, who is also opening Vol. II Hair Studio in Nashville, Tennessee in 2022.
HAIR CARE
ktmoradio.com

Walker Hayes scores his first No. 1 on country radio with ‘Fancy Like’

Walker Hayes has officially earned his first No. 1 on country radio with his smash hit “Fancy Like.” The mega-hit has spent 17 weeks and counting at the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, and hit the top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs. You can watch the video for Fancy Like – here.
ENTERTAINMENT
ktmoradio.com

Thomas Rhett releases his latest single ‘Slow Down Summer’

Thomas Rhett has shared a lyric video for his new single “Slow Down Summer,” the first track off Rhett’s forthcoming sixth studio album titled “Where We Started,” which will be released early next year. Rhett says of the new song, “I wrote this song from the point of view of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy