55th Annual CMA Awards: See The Full List Of 2021 Winners

Some of the best country stars graced the red carpet on 11/10 at the 55th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, bringing together fans and artists all around the world! While music is the main reason for celebrating, seeing the looks sported by all the stars are why so many tune in to this honky-tonk event. Fashion is at the forefront; but it’s really the hairstyles that make or break the look. The hairstylist behind all these great hairstyles on these celebrities is Carly Bethel, a nationally renowned hairstylist, who is also opening Vol. II Hair Studio in Nashville, Tennessee in 2022.

