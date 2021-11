BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was cool with cloudy skies for the bulk of the day, but Tuesday will be warmer along with continued cloud coverage!. Tuesday starts off with sunshine and chilly conditions. However, a warm front will pass through the region, which will allow temperatures to quickly warm up during the day with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s! Clouds will blanket the area quickly and keep things variably cloudy for the bulk of the day! Tuesday night into Wednesday will be warm with lows only going in the low-to-mid 50s - thanks to breezy southerly winds under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Those breezy winds will only increase during the day Wednesday out of the south between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour possible. The winds plus the sunshine will allow highs to rise in the low-to-mid 70s!

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO