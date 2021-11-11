Beyond Meat shares fall as Wall Street appetite fades on forecast

Beyond Meat sell-off further ignites debate about demand for plant-based protein. From my perspective, Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) earnings and the fallout have been the most interesting CPG-related news this week. The recent returns for shareholders have been ugly — down 20% in the past week and down 35% year-to-date. Since the company had already preannounced its third-quarter results, I expected its earnings report this week to contain few surprises. But what surprised the Street was the outlook for the fourth quarter of revenue between $85 million and $110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.5 million. The company's earnings loss in the quarter was 87 cents, compared to the consensus estimate of a 37 cent loss. The company's U.S. revenue declined 13.9% y/y in the third quarter, a far cry from the fast growth the company has generated in many recent quarters.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO