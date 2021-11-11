CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Malvern-based Ocugen Seeks FDA Emergency Use Authorization of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Use in Children

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scC4O_0ctXPLHP00
Image via the CDC at Creative Commons.

Malvern-based Ocugen has submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate for children.

The vaccine candidate BBV152, also known as COVAXIN, was developed by the biopharmaceutical company’s partner, Bharat Biotech. It has already been studied in an immuno-bridging clinical trial in India with children aged two to 18.

COVAXIN — a whole-virion, inactivated vaccine — is produced using a Vero Cell manufacturing platform. This methodology has been used in the manufacturing of the inactivated polio vaccine for more than three decades, as well as for other traditional childhood vaccines.

The EUA submission is based on results of a Phase 2/3 pediatric clinical trial conducted by Bharat Biotech. The study involved 526 children between two and 18 years of age in the May and July timeframes. It bridged immunogenicity data to a large, Phase 3 safety and efficacy clinical trial in approximately 25,800 adults.

The results of the trial showed that the neutralizing antibody responses against wild-type strains among children were equivalent to those seen in adults in the large Phase 3 efficacy and safety trial.

This indicates that children between two and 18 years are protected in the same way as adults.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wdiy.org

FDA Amends Emergency Use Authorization for OraSure's InteliSwab COVID-19 Test | WDIY Local News

The US Food and Drug Administration has amended its emergency use authorization for OraSure’s InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky is a rotating host for WDIY's local broadcast of Fresh Air on Monday and Tuesdays from 12 to 1 PM, and Friday broadcasts of All Things Considered from 4 to 6 PM. He also is a volunteer contributing writer and reporter for WDIY News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

World Health Organization gives emergency authorization to India’s COVID-19 vaccine, finds it safe months into wide use

GENEVA (AP) — World Health Organization gives emergency authorization to India’s COVID-19 vaccine, finds it safe months into wide use. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video.
PUBLIC HEALTH
VISTA.Today

With Its COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in India, Malvern-Based Biopharma Company Seeks to Start Clinical Trial

The Ocugen team recently participated in the annual Philadelphia VisionWalk to promote the mission of the Foundation Fighting Blindness. Malvern-based Ocugen submitted an investigational new drug application with the FDA. It seeks approval to start a Phase-3 clinical trial that would evaluate the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Malvern, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Malvern, PA
Hartford Courant

Connecticut company receives FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 test that delivers lab-quality results within an hour

A Guilford company has received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its at-home, rapid molecular COVID-19 test, which can deliver highly accurate COVID-19 tests within an hour. Unlike rapid antigen tests, which can generally only confirm symptomatic cases of COVID-19, and PCR tests, which can take a few days to be processed in a laboratory, the Detect ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Business Insider

FDA Authorizes OraSure's COVID-19 Rapid Tests For OTC Single-Use

The FDA has amended OraSure Technologies Inc's (NASDAQ:OSUR) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid tests to only require one test for symptoms of COVID-19. OraSure Wins $109M Contract To Increase COVID-19 Test Manufacturing Capacity. Previously, the at-home test was authorized for OTC use in people with or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

FDA Approves Emergency Use Vaccine for 5-to-11-Year-Old Youth

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 5 and 11. Here are the latest facts from an FDA release. * Children from ages 5-11 are to be given two doses with the shots being given separately...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ocugen#Cdc#Creative Commons#Eua#Bbv152#Covaxin#Bharat Biotech
smarteranalyst.com

Ocugen Submits EUA for Use of COVAXIN in Children 2-18 Years of Age

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) gained 1.8% on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company disclosed that it submitted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in children aged 2 to 18 years. COVID-19 vaccine candidate BBV152, also known as COVAXIN...
INDUSTRY
mynbc5.com

Pfizer seeks FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster for all adults

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Tuesday they're seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 vaccine booster for all individuals age 18 and older. The companies are seeking an amendment to the existing EUA for booster doses for some adults. The companies said the submission...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

COVID-19 Update: UK Approves Molnupiravir, WHO Authorizes Ocugen/Bharat Vaccine

Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ antiviral drug molnupiravir, which showed great promise against COVID-19 in clinical trials, received its first authorization. For that and other COVID-19 news, read on. Merck & Ridgeback’s Molnupiravir Authorized in the UK. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ molnupiravir, an oral antiviral against COVID-19, received its first authorization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Pfizer to seek FDA authorization of COVID-19 pill by Thanksgiving

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Friday he will ask the Food and Drug Administration to authorize by Thanksgiving a groundbreaking pill for treating COVID-19 after the drugmaker announced “game-changer” results from its clinical trial. “We’ll do it very fast,” Mr. Bourla told CNBC. The pill reduced the risk of hospitalization...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
NewsBreak
FDA
investing.com

Ocugen Seeks FDA Nod for Trial of Its Retinal Degeneration Treatment

Investing.com — Ocugen, Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN ) told investors Monday that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug application (IND) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to start a phase 1/2 trial of of its drug to treat inherited retinal degeneration. Despite the announcement, Ocugen shares fell over...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
World Health Organization

WHO issues emergency use listing for eighth COVID-19 vaccine

Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2. WHO’s EUL procedure assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and is...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Bahrain authorizes AstraZeneca's anti-COVID drug for emergency use

CAIRO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bahrain has approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) anti-COVID drug Evusheld, the state news agency reported on Sunday. Bahrain has become the first country to authorize the drug, which will be limited to adults who suffer from immunodeficiency or who are taking immunosuppressants, as well as individuals with occupations that put them at risk of transmission, the news agency said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy