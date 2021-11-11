CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton Governmental Plaza Offices Collect Food for CHOW

By Kathy Whyte
On the heels of the successful FOOD-A-BAGO food drive that raised thousands of dollars and OVER 4 TONS of food for CHOW last week, local government offices in Binghamton are preparing to launch their annual challenge to help feed the hungry. The City of Binghamton, Broome County and New...

WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Executive Praises Federal Infrastructure Signing

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is among those praising the signing of the Federal Infrastructure Bill by President Joe Biden November15. The Democrat says the funding Broome will get under the initiative will not only fix roads and bridges but bring broadband internet service to every corner of the county. Garnar says Broome will also be able to do long-delayed updates in the water and sewer systems and continue its move toward converting its public transportation system to electric-power.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Land Bank Concludes 2021 Eyesore Demolitions

The Broome County Land Bank is wrapping up its 2021 season with demolition of a dilapidated house in Kirkwood. The flood-ravaged property at 179 Main Street, Kirkwood was torn down November 9 by Gorick Construction Company of Binghamton with the Town covering $3,000 of the cost to raze the vacant, single-family home. Broome County is waiving the tipping fees at the landfill for the disposal of the debris.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Big Bottle at Binghamton State Office Building Touts Bigger Bottle Bill

After almost 40 years, some environmental advocates in New York State say its time to update the bottle bill. The New York Public Interest Research Group and others planed to deliver a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul’s offices in Syracuse November 10 calling for modernizing the Returnable Container Act passed in 1982. NYPIRG also plans to set up a giant, 15-foot inflatable bottle across from the State Office Building in Binghamton at 4 p.m.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Opening of Family Housing at Fairmont Park Celebrated

New, affordable housing units for families are officially open in the Town of Union after months of debate about the project in Fairmont Park prior to the start of construction. The completion of the 34-apartment, 17-building flood-resistant sustainable housing development was celebrated yesterday. The units were built with the help...
TOWN OF UNION, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Buses to Get Federally-Funded Upgrades

More details are coming out on just where money from the bi-partisan Infrastructure Deal will be channeled locally. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York on November 9 announced $27,339,077 is headed to Broome County for the B.C. Transit bus service. The Democrat says the bill invests in modernizing public transit over the next five years.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
