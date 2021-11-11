CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Sweden charges 2 oil executives for war crimes in Sudan

By JAN M. OLSEN
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Sweden has charged two executives of a Swedish oil exploration and production company for complicity in the military's war crimes in Sudan from 1999 to 2003, including in its dealings with the country's regime to secure the company’s oil operations in the African nation.

The two, who were not identified by the Swedish Prosecution Authority, had “a decisive influence” on the business of Stockholm-based Lundin Oil AB in Sudan, the prosecutors said, adding one was indicted for complicity for the period May 1999-March 2003, and the other for the period October 2000-March 2003. Lundin Oil later became Lundin Petroleum and is now known as Lundin Energy.

From 1983 to 2005, Sudan was torn apart by a civil war between the Muslim-dominated north and Christian south. A separate conflict in Darfur, the war-scarred region of western Sudan, began in 2003. Thousands of people were killed and nearly 200,000 displaced.

A 2010 report by an activist group, the European Coalition on Oil in Sudan, alleged that Lundin Oil and three other oil companies helped exacerbate the war in southern Sudan by signing an oil exploration deal with the Sudanese government for an area the regime didn’t fully control.

That led the Swedish prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into the company. Six years later, its chairman, Ian H. Lundin, and then CEO Alex Schneiter, were informed that they were the suspects of the investigation.

Lundin was the operator of a consortium of companies exploring site Block 5A, including Malaysia’s Petronas Carigali Overseas, OMV (Sudan) Exploration GmbH of Austria, and the Sudanese state-owned oil company Sudapet Ltd.

Our ”investigation shows that the military and its allied militia systematically attacked civilians or carried out indiscriminate attacks," Public Prosecutor Henrik Attorps said in a statement.

In a reaction, Lundin spokesman Robert Eriksson said the Swedish prosecutors decision to issue charges was “incomprehensible" and called the investigation “unfounded and fundamentally flawed."

“Both Ian and Alex strongly deny the charges, and we know that Lundin did nothing wrong. There is no evidence linking any representatives of Lundin to the alleged primary crimes in this case," said Eriksson, head of Lundin's media communications, said.

After the Sudanese military went into Block 5A in May 1999, Lundin Oil “changed its view of who should be responsible for the security around the company’s operations,” the prosecution said, and added that the company requested that the military should now be made responsible for the security, knowing that this meant that the military would then need to take control of Block 5A via military force.

"What constitutes complicity in a criminal sense is that they made these demands despite understanding or, in any case being indifferent to the military and the militia carrying out the war in a way that was forbidden according to international humanitarian law”, the Chief Public Prosecutor Krister Petersson said.

Eriksson said that Lundin operated in Block 5A “responsibly, as part of an international consortium, and in full alignment with the policy of constructive engagement endorsed by the United Nations, European Union and Sweden at the time.”

The authority said that there also was a claim to confiscate an amount of 1.4 billion kronor ($161 million) from Lundin Energy AB, which, according to the prosecutor, is the equivalent value of the profit of 720 million kronor ($83 million) which the company made on the sale of the business in 2003.

”It is important that these serious crimes are not forgotten. War crimes are one of the most serious crimes that Sweden has an international obligation to investigate and bring to justice," Attorps said.

___

Jari Tanner in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.

.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Oil Exploration#Copenhagen#Ap#Swedish#African#Lundin Oil Ab#Lundin Petroleum#Lundin Energy#Muslim#Christian#Sudanese#Block 5a#Sudapet Ltd
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US journalist released from Myanmar prison 'cared a lot about truth': colleague

An American journalist dramatically released from a Myanmar prison and deported Monday on the eve of a sedition and terrorism trial is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February and launched a bloody crackdown that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group, and also ensnared the media. The junta's war on dissent has seen Myanmar overtake Saudi Arabia and North Korea in jailing journalists -- since February only China has imprisoned more, according to Reporters Without Borders. Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
AFP

Al Jazeera says its chief in Sudan taken to prison

Sudanese security forces have taken the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV to prison even though the prosecution ordered him freed, the broadcaster said Monday. Al Jazeera, which said it "holds the Sudanese military authority responsible for the safety of all its employees", denounced the detention of Kabbashi, saying that "the prosecution had ordered his release".
AFRICA
CBS News

Tension mounts as soldiers and migrants mass at Belarus-Poland border, EU accuses Belarus of "hybrid attack"

Poland has stepped up efforts to seal its border with Belarus as Polish and European officials accuse the country of waging a "hybrid attack," encouraging migrants to use the frontier as a gateway into the European Union. Polish authorities say as many as 4,000 migrants have now massed along Belarus' border with Poland hoping to cross — the latest pawns in what the EU considers ' efforts by Belarus to weaponize immigration in its standoff with the bloc.
POLITICS
KTSA

Americans told to prepare to flee amid possible war crimes in Ethiopia

Johannesburg — The United Nations released a report on Wednesday warning that atrocities committed by both sides in the brutal war in Ethiopia may amount to crimes against humanity, as the spreading conflict sparked a warning for U.S. citizens to prepare to leave the country. Fighting has raged in the northern Tigray region for a year now, with reports of massacres, gang-rapes and ethnic cleansing, and the war has worryingly crept closer to the capital in recent days.
WORLD
WSB Radio

Casualties reported in clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, Armenia — (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan reported military clashes on their shared border Tuesday and blamed each other for starting the conflict amid tensions between the two ex-Soviet nations that have simmered since a 6-week war last year over Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan's military of...
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Scion of Polish nobility jailed in property restitution case

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A Warsaw court on Tuesday confirmed the arrest order for a Polish businessman who is a descendant of one of Poland's aristocratic families, in a case highlighting the problems still resulting from the communist regime's seizure of private property after World War II. Michal Sobanski,...
WORLD
AFP

Humanitarian activists to face criminal charges in Greece

Two dozen humanitarian activists who helped migrants reach Greece three years ago face charges including espionage and criminal membership in a keenly watched trial opening Thursday on the island of Lesbos. Mardini and Binder, as well as other defendants, are charged with espionage based on the police report that their efforts to identify migrant boats in distress included monitoring Greek Coast Guard and Frontex radio channels and vessels.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights fresh Covid wave

Austria on Monday became the first country in the European Union to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated and start inoculating children as young as five after coronavirus cases surged across the continent. - 'They will be protected' - As part of efforts to increase vaccination coverage, Vienna city authorities have also become the first in the EU to start inoculating children between the ages of five and 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
27K+
Followers
40K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy