LAKEWOOD, Ohio – With Thanksgiving just a week away, Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. is in the final stages of the annual thanksgiving food distribution. Because of the ongoing pandemic, LCAC will not gather with its volunteers to sort, package and deliver meals to hundreds of needy families in the Lakewood area. Instead, once again, LCAC is continuing its gift cart distribution program. Organization officials said they miss working with the volunteers but said they agreed the gift card program was a better option once again. There are ongoing concerns about possible shortages in stores and safety concerns for the volunteer and food recipients.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO