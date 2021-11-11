CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andreas Christensen Makes Thomas Tuchel Claim Amid Chelsea Contract Impasse

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Andreas Christensen says Thomas Tuchel is showing him confidence despite their being uncertainty over his future at Chelsea.

Since Tuchel's appointment in January, Christensen has come in from the cold to playing a major role in the Blues' backline.

Christensen has already made 13 appearances for Chelsea this term in all competitions which has seen the club try to extend his contract beyond next summer when it is due to expire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRj4n_0ctXCLbQ00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Talks were believed to be going well and an agreement was all but done, but a change in demands regarding the terms has thrown uncertainty into the Dane's future.

The 25-year-old is wanted by Tuchel, with Antonio Rudiger's future also up in the air, and Christensen spoke highly of the Chelsea boss amid the contract uncertainty.

Speaking to Danish outlet BT, as quoted by the Athletic, the central defender admitted on his contract situation: “I do not know why everyone thinks it is a bad situation. I’m still happy and I enjoy playing football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNdG9_0ctXCLbQ00
IMAGO / Action Plus

“Yes (Chelsea will have an interest in securing their player), but on the other hand, they also have a player who right now enjoys playing football and the coach shows him confidence. There is no bad relationship, there is nothing.”

Christensen will be free to talk to other clubs from January 1 should an extension not be agreed, finalised and confirmed prior to the end of the year.

