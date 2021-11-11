Staff Picks: Ailing Rebels fall, Bulldogs lose at Auburn

Can Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher see a path to victory in Oxford Saturday night? There may be fewer obstacles depending on the health of several Ole Miss players. AP

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Forget Matt Corral’s Heisman campaign and Dontario Drummond’s big season.

Forget the depth at running back.

Forget this explosive – when healthy – offense.

It’s been great through nine games, but all of that will mean very little if the Rebels don’t finish strong.

With three games left there’s Vanderbilt between two very difficult matchups starting with the Aggies Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

This will not be the Ole Miss team that breaks the barrier and finds its way to the SEC championship game.

But as we inch closer to mid-November there’s so much still on the table for the Rebels.

Ole Miss can play its way into a New Year’s Six bowl game for the first time since 2015 and can win 10 games in the regular season – and 11 overall – for the first time in school history.

Little worth having comes easily.

An Ole Miss sweep in these games would be quite an impressive feat given the Rebels’ array of injuries.

No loss is bigger then Ben Brown, and while Lane Kiffin teases with the possible availability of receivers Drummond and Jonathan Mingo at some point, Brown isn’t coming back.

The offense is at its best when it has all its playmakers, of course, but while finding the hidden gems at receiver took some time – It may have happened last week against Liberty – there is no hidden gem behind the physicality and leadership Brown brought to the offensive line. It’s just not there.

Ole Miss masked Brown’s absence with 266 rushing yards against a struggling LSU defense, but it’s been much more noticeable the last two weeks as the Rebels managed just 157 rushing yards at Auburn, just 142 against Liberty.

Not only was Brown missing from those games, but so was the running threat of the semi-healthy Corral.

Corral was able to sit in the pocket and make plays to new threats like Dannis Jackson and John Rhys Plumlee against Liberty.

That pocket won’t be so clean against A&M which will be much more skilled and athletic along its defensive line.

The guess here is Corral returns in a small but meaningful way to the run game this week.

They will need him against an A&M defense that has held four of its last five opponents below 100 rushing yards.

Corral didn’t stress the ankle against Liberty. If it can hold up better this week Corral will find that limit and take his game there.

He won’t run it 30 times like he did at Tennessee, but I could see a scenario where there are a few more called runs for Corral this week then a Liberty-type game plan against Vanderbilt and more runs for Corral in the finale against Mississippi State.

Even when his number isn’t called Corral will pick his spots to scramble. He was quick to get down against Liberty. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him be more physical against A&M.

The question will be can the Rebels’ get enough stops against the A&M run game?

The Aggies are averaging 191.3 on the ground led by Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane who both rank among the SEC’s top seven rushers.

A&M has been more average when quarterback Zach Calzada drops to pass.

Calzada played the game of his life against Alabama – good timing for the Aggies – when he completed 67 percent of his passes. Since then he’s not been above 52 percent. He’s thrown four touchdowns and two interceptions during those three games.

He’s also only been sacked once in the last four games, something that was a problem for Calzada earlier.

The Rebels’ run-game production over the last two weeks sets off warning bells here.

But I’m thinking in a night game with so much to play for maybe there’s some magic from ESPN’s GameDay being on campus.

Maybe some magic comes from creative game-planning and play-calling.

Sometimes magic fades, and you have to win with old-fashioned physicality. I’m not sure Ole Miss is healthy enough to do that.

Prediction: Texas A&M 29, Ole Miss 28

The Beat Guys: Katz, A&M; Krajisnik, A&M.

Mississippi State at Auburn

Last week’s Arkansas loss will be remembered for Nolan McCord’s not-even-close field goal attempt as time expired.

However, the Bulldogs’ slow start on offense was also pretty damaging.

Had State come out of the blocks better it might not have come down to a stressful field goal to tie and force overtime for a kicker who had never been in that situation.

The Bulldogs’ first two drives netted minus-5 yards on six plays.

That was a far cry from the execution Will Rogers and friends had shown in recent weeks.

That execution returned, and the Bulldogs put themselves in position to win showing there’s little difference right now between MSU and Arkansas.

All things considered, when you see that Rogers threw for 417 yards it’s easy to see him over 500 yards had the offense gotten off to a better start.

There may be more difference between the Bulldogs and Auburn though I don’t think the gap is unmanageable.

One issue here is can the Bulldogs’ usually stout run defense slow Tank Bigsby and the usually stout Auburn run game?

Usually is a key word here because the Bulldogs gave up 202 rushing yards at Arkansas, the most they’ve allowed this year.

Auburn managed only 73 rushing yards on 29 carries at A&M last week. The only other team to hold Auburn below 100 was Georgia which limited the Tigers to 46 yards on 29 carries.

Whichever team finds itself here will have a real advantage.

The MSU defense will also have to rush the passer in a controlled manner and be aware of Bo Nix’s ability to extend plays.

The 11 a.m. kick should be a benefit to the Bulldogs provided they get the sleep out of their eyes and eat a hearty breakfast.

It beats 87,000 fans in a night game.

Mistakes are magnified in a close game, and the Bulldogs will have to be almost perfect in limiting holding calls and false starts along the offensive line.

Running backs Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson will be important pieces.

A&M nearly had two 100-yard rushers last week.

That won’t be how MSU wins the game because the approach with Marks and Johnson is different, but Rogers should be able to find them in space to increase their physicality against an Auburn defense that is eighth in the SEC in opponent passer efficincy.

Prediction: Auburn 31, Mississippi State 23

The Beat Guys: Katz, Auburn; Krajisnik, Auburn.

