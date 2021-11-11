Surging Blue Mountain volleyball hopes to play its way into national tournament

Leadership from two-year Blue Mountain team captain Julianna Taylor, right, has been a key factor in the Toppers' 26 wins. BMC Athletics

BLUE MOUNTAIN • It’s quite possible that the most successful team in the history of Blue Mountain College athletics is also its youngest.

Certainly it’s one of the youngest.

The Toppers’ volleyball team, in their third season, have spiked from 10 wins then nine wins to 26 – 57.7 percent of the program’s total.

They created a buzz on campus among faculty and with an active student section at home games.

Now Blue Mountain is hoping to play its way into the NAIA national tournament.

The Toppers begin play in the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament Thursday at 1:30 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

If Blue Mountain reaches the final round it will receive an automatic bid to the national tournament.

Chances for an at-large bid are strong if the Toppers reach the semifinals.

“From a won-loss standpoint this has been one of the best teams in school history period,” said BMC coach Reid Gann, who has been with the program from the beginning. “We have a legit shot to win the conference depending on how we play.”

Gann says there are four others in the field about which he’d say the same.

He credits the Toppers’ rise to a blend of old and new. The Toppers (26-7) have gotten leadership from players like two-year team captain Julianna Taylor and other upperclassmen along with contributions from freshman libero Jaiyah Jackson, whose back-row defense has helped bring stability, and junior college transfers Skyler Benson and Tori Walker.

SSAC No. 3 seed went 11-3 in conference play to finish tied with William Carey and a game back of regular season champ Loyola. BMC faces Middle Georgia (9-12, 2-12). The Toppers swept two regular season meetings.

Jackson’s “athleticism in getting to balls and her skill have made a big difference for us this year,” Gann said.

So has team chemistry.

In the decisive game against Mobile on Oct. 22 the Toppers trailed 7-1 and then 13-9 – with Mobile two points from victory – before rallying to win 15-13.

“We’ve been close in the past, and this year it has flip-flopped,” Gann said. “Finally, the dominoes have started to fall. We’re executing, making big plays and winning critical points. I feel like we’re a tough team that refuses to go away when things aren’t going well.”