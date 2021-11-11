Shin Megami Tensei V All Game Editions

In a new post by Xbox Head Phil Spencer, it was revealed that Forza Horizon 5 already has over 4.5 million players in just a day since its release. Spencer recently posted the big announcement on his official Twitter account as it surpasses the news of the game gaining 1 million players even though it has not come out yet. This time around, after a day it gets over 4.5 million players, which is November 9, 2021 the actually release date. Most of those players have been in the game ahead of launch with the help of the Premium Edition, which allowed them to play it ahead of launch. It just meant more players purchased this particular edition for the early access.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO