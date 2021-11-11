CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sika to buy former BASF chemicals company from Lone Star for $6 bln

By John Revill, Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oon08_0ctX9Kmr00
Logo of Swiss chemical group Sika is seen on a snow-covered roof of a branch in Berikon, Switzerland February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals company Sika has agreed to buy MBCC Group for 5.5 billion Swiss francs ($6 billion) to boost its position in sustainable building, making its biggest ever acquisition in the fragmented $70 billion construction chemicals sector.

Sika said on Thursday it was buying MBCC, the former BASF Construction Chemicals, from an affiliate of private equity firm Lone Star Funds. MBCC's products include long-lasting flooring systems and admixtures to extend the life of concrete.

"Going forward, we need products for ... a sustainable, CO2-reduced footprint in the construction industry. For this, we cannot just modify what we have been doing in the past," Chief Executive Thomas Hasler told a press conference in Zurich.

Sika has identified sustainability as a major driver in the construction market, as building users seek to extend the life-span of their offices and factories and use materials with lower carbon footprints.

Its shares were up 9.8% by 1143 GMT as analysts welcomed the projected boost to sales and core earnings (EBITDA) from the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

The deal "will add about 30% to Sika's topline and 25% to its EBITDA, thereby making it the undisputed global market leader in construction chemicals," Vontobel analysts said.

MBCC, based in Mannheim, Germany, expects 2021 sales of 2.9 billion Swiss francs.

The move for MBCC represents a step change for Sika, which has already bought seven small companies in China, Mexico, the United States, Japan, Brazil and Russia this year.

Sika, whose products are used in areas such as waterproofing, is stepping up acquisitions, aiming to increase its share of the construction chemicals market from around 10% now to 12% by 2025.

It expects that market to increase to around 80 billion francs per year by 2025 from 70 billion francs currently, with government stimulus programmes and trends towards more sustainable building fuelling a global infrastructure boom.

Baader Helvea analyst Markus Mayer was surprised Sika was buying the former BASF business for a 64% uplift to the price Lone Star paid in 2019, after Sika had at the time flagged several weak points of the business.

"To turn around the weak spots of MBCC will be one of the most challenging tasks for Sika," Mayer said. "In contrast, the integration track record of Sika is very strong and therefore if anyone can turn around the business it might be Sika."

The deal represents a multiple of 11.5 times MBCC's expected 2022 EBITDA, Sika said. Sika expects to achieve synergies of 160–180 million francs, bringing the multiple down to 8.5.

It will finance the deal, which it expects to be "strongly accretive" to earnings per share from the first full year after closing, with a bridge loan.

Bank of America (BAC.N) advised Sika on the deal.

($1 = 0.9127 Swiss francs)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Carlyle agrees to buy Swiss industrial software firm AutoForm

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout fund Carlyle said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire Swiss industrial software firm AutoForm AG from private equity firm Astorg for an undisclosed amount. AutoForm, founded in 1995, provides engineering software for sheet metal forming simulation, primarily used in the automotive industry.
SOFTWARE
windpowermonthly.com

Chemicals firm BASF to buy German offshore wind output from Ørsted

Chemicals producer BASF has agreed to buy output from a 186MW portion of Ørsted’s planned 900MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 Borkum Riffgrund 3 (900MW) Offshorenorth-west of Borkum, Germany, Europe Click to see full details offshore wind farm in the German North Sea. The deal will help Ørsted — which had also...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Sika to buy rival MBCC for CHF5.5bn

Sika said the deal is highly complementary across almost all of its core technologies, applications, and solutions, and will be accretive to its earnings per share from the first full year after closing. Annual synergies are expected to be between CHF160m and CHF180m by 2025. Sika said MBCC is one...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basf#Zurich#Mbcc Group#Lone Star Funds#Gmt#Ebitda#Vontobel
Reuters

ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 bln

BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, said on Thursday it was increasing its share buyback programme by another $1 billion after reporting its strongest quarter in more than a decade. The uplift brings the capital returns announced by the company since September 2020 to $6 billion....
INDUSTRY
Bolivar Commercial

Specialty Adhesives Market May Set Epic Growth Story with 3M, Dow Corning, BASF, The Dow Chemical

This Specialty Adhesives Market analysis report presents an analysis of the market growth very accurately. It includes detailed market summaries such as snapshots that provide in-depth insights into the various segmentations. It shows promising opportunities that exist in the market and is eventually moving in that direction. The market report is an extensive framework of the entire market scenario showing whether business entrepreneurs will gain or lose here. Therefore, the proposed approach is to adopt new and ever-changing strategies and technologies that have so far proven to be very beneficial. These various global market report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on market progress.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-DuPont to buy engineering materials maker Rogers for $5.2 bln

(Adds details on divestiture plans, results) Nov 2 (Reuters) - DuPont de Nemours Inc said on Tuesday it would buy engineering materials technology maker Rogers Corp for $5.2 billion, to capitalize on surging demand in markets such as electric vehicles, 5G telecommunications and clean energy. The company also said it...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Siemens Healthineers bets on Varian to boost growth

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Siemens Healthineers rose on Wednesday after the German health group said it expected its newly-acquired Varian business to grow faster than other divisions in the coming three years, boosting the group’s revenue. Healthineers said revenue at Varian, the U.S. cancer treatment specialist it...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian govt aims to privatise 5-6 state-owned companies in 2021/22

NEW DELHI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - India’s government is aiming to complete the privatisation of five to six state-owned companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, in the current fiscal year, the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said. Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the government is aiming...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Continental Resources to buy Texas land from Pioneer for $3.25 bln

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy the Delaware Basin assets of peer Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N) for $3.25 billion, expanding Continental's operations into Texas. It is the latest sign that soaring crude prices are emboldening...
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Aeva sales beat expectations as it signs Plus as first production customer

(Reuters) -Aeva Technologies Inc on Wednesday reported third-quarter sales that beat Wall Street expectations and said it will provide sensors to self-driving truck firm Plus, the company’s first disclosed mass production customer. Founded by former Apple Inc engineers, Aeva makes what is called a lidar sensor, which helps self-driving vehicles...
BUSINESS
investing.com

3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Soar

With stocks continuing to hit new highs, even with threats like inflation hanging over the market, investors should focus on companies that have a higher chance of performance in the future. That's why investors should consider stocks like Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN), American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP), and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).Even as inflation and a host of other threats have unnerved many investors, stocks continue to hit new record highs. This rally was helped over the past month by a very strong third quarter earnings season. Plus, stocks are still one of the most attractive asset classes right now, with interest rates so low.
STOCKS
The Independent

Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group’s shares leap after earnings upgrade

Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) has reported a strong recovery since the loosening of pandemic restrictions as it lifted its earnings targets for the year.Shares in the company, which also runs Frankie & Benny’s and Brunning & Price venues, shot higher after it updated shareholders.The group, which has around 400 sites across the UK, said it has “traded well” and outperformed the wider hospitality market since its previous update in September.Two months ago it reported “good progress” and said it was successfully navigating industry challenges including supply chain disruption and labour shortages.It also said Wagamama, which currently has 144...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy