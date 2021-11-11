CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Business of Screenwriting: The Importance of a Writers Group

By Sign in
blcklst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s that image of a writer. Sequestered in a room. Struggling over a blank piece of paper. Crumpled pages strewn about. A cup of booze nearby. Disconsolate, despairing, and down in the dumps like… this guy:. The thing is about Hollywood, it doesn’t have to be like this. For...

gointothestory.blcklst.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

What was it like to be part of the Drama Room writer development group?

I write this as I reflect on the past year, of being a part of BBC Writersroom’s Drama Room 2020/21. I trained as an actor and my first attempt at dramatic writing was for the theatre. After some years of working as an actor, I found that parts for a young Ethiopian actor were too few and far between and I became more interested in actually creating the stories, rather than trying to be in them.
ENTERTAINMENT
blcklst.com

Page One: “Awakenings” (1990)

Screenplay by Steven Zaillian, book by Oliver Sacks. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

How To Read A Screenplay (Part 1): The First Pass

There are multiple layers to any story. The more you dig, the deeper your understanding. I can’t remember exactly how this subject came up on the blog, but it did, and when I asked whether people would like to explore how to read and analyze a screenplay, the response was quite positive. So here we are with yet another Go Into The Story series on screenwriting.
ENTERTAINMENT
blcklst.com

Screenwriting and Historical Accuracy

When writing a movie based on actual historical events, how accurate does a screenwriter have to be?. It never fails. Every Award season, there are certain segments of the movie audience which complain about historical dramas which alter the facts. Indiewire featured an article titled “Historical Accuracy and the Awards Season: What’s at Stake?”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Group#Screenwriter#Business Of Screenwriting
saddlebrookeprogress.com

SaddleBrooke Writers Group Meeting

The SaddleBrooke Writers Group meets monthly, usually at the MountainView Clubhouse in one of their meeting rooms. That is when members read their poems, prose, short stories, or chapters from books or memoirs under work. After this monthly meeting, some members gather to offer critiques, suggestions, and ideas to improve...
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
blcklst.com

On Writing

“The whole “Can I call myself a writer?” question I found so odd, as if it’s some sort of identity that is separate from the actual act of writing. It’s very, very strange to me. There is no secret password to being a writer. There is no secret code. You just do it. People would like to imagine that the work involved is not just the writing itself. There’s serious work in writing. It’s not something other than that, really.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Screenwriting 101: John Milius

“I had a wonderful teacher, Irwin Blacker, and he was feared by everyone at the school because he took a very interesting position. He gave you the screenplay form, which I hated so much, and if you made one mistake on the form, you flunked the class. His attitude was that the least you can learn is the form. ‘I can’t grade you on the content. I can’t tell you whether this is a better story for you to write than that, you know? And I can’t teach you how to write the content, but I can certainly demand that you do it in the proper form.’ He never talked about character arcs or anything like that; he simply talked about telling a good yarn, telling a good story. He said, ‘Do whatever you need to do. Be as radical and as outrageous as you can be. Take any kind of approach you want to take. Feel free to flash back, feel free to flash forward, feel free to flash back in the middle of a flashback. Feel free to use narration, all the tools are there for you to use.’”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Screenwriting 101: Billy Wilder

“Make it clear to them, but don’t spell it out like the audience are just a bunch of idiots. Just aim it slightly above their station and they’re going to get it. This is what I learned from Ernst Lubitsch. He had a real touch, a gift of involving the audience into writing the script with him as it was unfolding on the screen. In other words, he was not the kind of a director who kind of hammered it down and said, ‘Now listen to me, you idiots. There now, put down the popcorn bag, I’m going to tell you something. Two and two is four.’ He said, ‘No, just give them two and two and let them add it up. They’re going to do it for you. And they’re going to have fun with it. They’re going to play the game with you.’”
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World Series
Herald Community Newspapers

High distinction for young Freeport screenwriter

The mission of the Peter Roth Internship is to inspire the next generation of television professionals to embody television studio executive Peter Roth's commitment to innovative storytelling, love for writers, passion for the art form of television, and the critical importance of nurturing a diverse array of creative voices and portrayals on television. … Students were selected for this comprehensive paid internship through a competitive application process that evaluated their academic achievement, leadership skills, and commitment to the media industry.
FREEPORT, NY
blcklst.com

Tarantino, Sorkin, and Dialogue as Purpose

Analysis of long dialogue-centric scenes in The Social Network and Pulp Fiction reveals that underneath the entertaining conversations lies their respective narrative function: to move the plot forward. In a recent online class I taught on dialogue, the writers taking the course and I had some really enlightening discussions including...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
pinejournal.com

Readings & Writers

The Bookstore at Fitger's, 600 E. Superior St., Duluth, offers these events. Go to bookshop.org/shop/fitgerbooks. Tuesday Night Author Talk features local poetry professors Jayson Iwen and Ryan Vine, 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 16, in the Fitger's Inn Executive Board Room to discuss their latest works, "Roze & Blud" by Jayson Iwen and "Ward" by Ryan Vine as well as the collection of poetry, "Come, Take a Gentle Stab" that Jayson helped translate from Arabic. Masks are required.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
oscars.org

ACADEMY REVEALS WINNING NICHOLL SCREENWRITERS

LOS ANGELES, CA – Five individuals have been selected as winners of the 2021 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition. The fellows will each receive a $35,000 prize and mentorship from an Academy member throughout their fellowship year. From November 8 to 12, one fellow per day will be featured on the Academy’s YouTube channel, in content including conversations with filmmakers Destin Daniel Cretton, Phil Lord, Our Lady J, Rawson Marshall Thurber and Olivia Wilde. View a preview here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
blcklst.com

Page One: “Atonement” (2007)

Screenplay by Christopher Hampton, novel by Ian McEwan. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Reader Question: When is the best time to reveal a character’s backstory?

Key character revelations from their past. When? Where? How?. Is there a name for this sort of dialog where the character reveals a personal story of themselves. The effect/impact reminds me of the moment in saving private ryan where they’re in the church after storming the beach and the characters are telling some story of their past.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Forward

Remembering Stuart Schoffman, journalist, screenwriter, translator and mensch

This article originally appeared in Haaretz, and was reprinted here with permission. Journalist, historian, screenwriter and translator Stuart Schoffman died Sunday at his home in Jerusalem, at age 74. In recent years, Schoffman worked principally as a literary translator, rendering into English books by the Israeli writers A.B. Yehoshua, David...
CELEBRITIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Bad Boys” (1995)

Screenplay by Michael Barrie& Jim Mulholland and Doug Richardson, story by George Gallo. As is often the case, the movie is completely different than this draft of the screenplay. Likely a subsequent draft in preproduction. You may read the screenplay here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily...
MOVIES
southernillinoisnow.com

‘Eternals’ screenwriters on seeing stars in their cast

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is the number-one movie at the box office for the second week in a row. The cast includes Oscar winner Angelina Jolie, plus Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden and more, all playing a race of immortal heroes. Kaz and Ryan Firpo, the two relative newcomer cousins...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy