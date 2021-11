News and analysis from the politics team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Stacey has a plan, and it’s only a surprise to people who haven’t paid attention,” says an adviser who asked not to be identified to speak freely about her thinking. “She plans to become the first Black woman governor in the United States next year. And then run for president in 2024 if Biden does not, or in 2028 if he does.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO