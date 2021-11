The U.S. Census Bureau reports that homeownership was unchanged in the third quarter of 2021 from the rate in the second quarter, 65.4 percent, but was down two full percentage points year over year. The rate had been climbing out of the 62.9 percent low it hit in the second quarter of 2016, but reversed course after hitting a recent high of 67.9 in the second quarter of last year, the period in which the first wave of the pandemic hit.

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO