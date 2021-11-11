CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I’m Not Following the Rules of the American Western.” Tom Lin on Subverting a Genre

By Book Dreams
Cover picture for the articleWhat happens when an author takes a genre that’s considered a bedrock of American culture and flips the wagon upside-down? As Tom Lin puts it, “I’m not following the rules of the American Western.” The author of the debut novel The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu, Tom subverts the “old, old...

