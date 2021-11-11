CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

“I Didn’t Give Myself an Out.” Louise Erdrich on Writing (Prolifically) as a Single Mother

By Otherppl with Brad Listi
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouise Erdrich is the guest. Her new novel, The Sentence, is out now from Harper. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Brad Listi: You’re so prolific, and you have had objectively, I would say, the kind of career that just about every person who sets out to...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Festival of Reading closes Sunday with a conversation with Louise Erdrich

The virtual 2021 Times Festival of Reading concludes Sunday with a conversation with one of America’s finest authors, Louise Erdrich. Winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for fiction along with dozens of other awards, and the author of 28 books of fiction, nonfiction, poetry and children’s literature, Erdrich will talk with Tampa Bay Times book editor Colette Bancroft about her latest novel, The Sentence, which was published Tuesday.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newcity.com

A Reckoning: A Review of The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

Louise Erdrich appears as a minor character in her new novel, “The Sentence,” and her bookstore in Minneapolis, Minnesota has an even larger role. The bookstore is haunted by Flora, an annoying white woman who frequently visited the store, anxious to prove that she had a native heritage. Flora haunts Tookie, who can’t understand why she seems to be the object of her attention. As an employee of Erdrich’s bookstore, Tookie and her colleagues are no strangers to people like Flora, eager to prove their indigenous bloodlines, often oblivious to the tired tropes they trot out.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

Louise Erdrich’s Spectral Novel of the Moment

When, partway through “The Sentence,” a new novel by Louise Erdrich, a hundred-and-two-year-old tree falls down, the leafy crown looks “powerful,” “inviting.” Characters gather to touch the lichen-spotted bark. “So friendly,” someone marvels. Powerful, inviting, friendly—these adjectives might describe Erdrich’s own strengths, ramifying across more than twenty volumes of poetry, fiction, children’s literature, and essays. Erdrich often writes about the “Indigerati”—her name for urban, intellectual Native Americans—of the Upper Midwest. (Her previous novel “The Night Watchman” was inspired by her grandfather, an activist and local hero; it won the Pulitzer Prize, in 2021.) The books are marked by warmth and patience, and by their protagonists’ sly, rough-edged amiability. They often shimmer with spirits, and yet their true uncanniness derives from Erdrich’s more classical facility with evocation and character. A climactic scene in “The Sentence,” for instance, scoops up an earlier image only to repurpose it: “I closed my eyes,” the narrator says, “and in the blackness my tree crashed down, flailing forward. My branches caught and lowered me until I was floating just over the floor.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
mspmag.com

Louise Erdrich on the 'War for the Future'

I am consciously trying to focus on the end of the world when I meet Louise Erdrich outside of Birchbark Books, her bookstore three blocks from Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis’s Kenwood neighborhood. But taking in the glorious bright blue early-autumn morning—lounging and chatting in comfortable chairs on the sidewalk outside of her shop—makes it difficult to imagine such a thing. We sit there, Erdrich in a floral dress with her hair pulled back into a clasp behind her jean jacket collar, and listen to the children playing during morning recess at the elementary school across the street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Literary Hub

5 Book Reviews You Need to Read This Week

Our feast of fabulous reviews this week includes Carole V. Bell on Nella Larsen’s Passing, Megan O’Grady on Lily King’s Five Tuesdays in Winter, Ron Charles on Louise Erdrich’s The Sentence, Emma Levy on Emily Ratajkowski’s My Body, and Christian Lorentzen on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Committed. Brought to you...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Kyle Lucia Wu on What Novelists Can Learn From Poets

The following first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. While writing my first novel, I was hungry for advice, like many young writers, and soaked up tenets like write every day or wake up before work to go to your desk or hit 1000 words every session. But these ended up giving my daily routine an anxious, obligatory feeling, and often resulted in me avoiding my manuscript entirely.
THEATER & DANCE
Literary Hub

Literary Remixes: From Little Women to the New Testament

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Erdrich
Literary Hub

Why I Had to Leave Home to Write About It

Once at a party, I was introduced as a writer. It felt kind of nice for a second. But then a stranger who had gone to my high school asked me what it was I wrote about. I’ll never forget the way this simple question made me stumble. “I don’t know… uh—normal people?”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

How Has Freud Changed the Way We Tell Our Stories?

Welcome to Lit Century: 100 Years, 100 Books. Combining literary analysis with an in-depth look at historical context, hosts Sandra Newman and Catherine Nichols choose one book for each year of the 20th century, and—along with special guests—will take a deep dive into a hundred years of literature. In this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

What Does It Mean to Find Your Poetic Voice?

As late as his midtwenties—that is, not late at all as these things go—Philip Larkin was still feeling his way into his poetic identity. As is often the case, the process involved an imitating of adored models, first and, to put it charitably, not very well, of Auden:. There is...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Motherhood#Poetry#On Writing
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Tells DaniLeigh To Reach Out: "Whatever You Need"

If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
CELEBRITIES
The Day

Ron and Clint Howard on their breezy, brotherly Hollywood memoir

"Clint, you're sideways." "Well, I either have to be sideways or upside down. What's better?" "Sideways," says Ron Howard, steady helmsman of about 30 features and documentaries. Brother Clint Howard, five years his junior and proud owner of more than 250 acting credits, nods with something like satisfaction. His image on the screen remains sideways, and his older sibling allows the slightest of smiling head shakes — a silent "That's my brother."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Indy100

Influencer hits back after being flooded with criticism for sharing video of husband crying

A social media influencer has received a huge amount of criticism for sharing a TikTok video of her husband crying during a private moment with himself. Jaclyn Singletary Gibson, who has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram alone, shared a video on Monday on both TikTok and Instagram of her husband lying on his stomach next to their outdoor pool and crying to himself.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy