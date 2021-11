Now that the season is over we will review each position in the minor league system during the 2021 season. This week we will start with catcher position. Berryhill, originally drafted by the Reds and traded to the Astros last off-season, put up a big season. He started the year in Low-A and crushed slashing .305/.429/.636 with 10 HR, 32 RBI in 35 games. He was promoted to High-A where he hit .277 with 5 HR, 19 RBI in 29 games earning another promotion to Double-A where he hit .313 in 9 games. Overall, Berryhill had a .974 OPS and 159 wRC+. He was named the Astros minor league player of the year. Read more on him here.

