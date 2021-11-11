CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Open & Closed on Veterans Day

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, November 11 at...

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Public Schools Food Administrator Retiring

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Schools’ Food Services Administrator is retiring. After 14 years with the Framingham Public Schools Brendan Ryan is retiring, said Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay. Ryan who was hired in 2007, served as the Director of Food Services, but in December of 2015, he moved into...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rep. Gentile Holding Office Hours November 22

SUDBURY – State Representative Carmine Gentile (D-Sudbury) will hold virtual office hours on Monday, November 22. Office hours will take place via Microsoft Teams video call from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Constituents of the 13th Middlesex District (Sudbury; Wayland: Precincts 1, 2, 3; Marlborough: Ward 1, Ward 2: Precinct...
FraminghamSOURCE

Joseph C. Holston, 81

NATICK – Joseph C. Holston, 81 of Natick, passed away Thursday October 21, 2021. Son of the late Ruth (O’Connor) and John Holston, proprietors of Holston Store on North Main St. Sister of Ruth Volpe of FL and her late husband Frank, John Holston of Natick, Elizabeth Glover and her husband John of Franklin, and the late Julie Goward. Survived by many nieces and nephews and a plethora of friends and neighbors. Joseph cared deeply for his feline companions, Sir Charles and the late Caesar.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Resident Hosting Book Launch Today

NATICK – There is a book launch this afternoon, November 13 in Natick for Valeria Falstad, who tells her journey to find a kidney. It was four years ago on November 7, 2017, that she became a kidney transplant recipient. Falstad is the Program Director at Dia Feliz Adult Day...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Curbside Leaf Collection This Week

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will conduct curbside leaf collection this week, on the same day as your trash collection. Please remember the following practices if you plan to take advantage of the curbside leaf/yard waste collection:. Yard waste is defined as leaves, grass, and non-woody organic garden waste...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Holiday Marketplace December 4

FRAMINGHAM – Mark your calendars! The FHS Holiday Marketplace is back in action on Saturday, December 4th!. The Marketplace has been a premier holiday shopping destination for over a decade and we are so excited to return this year! The event will be held at Framingham High School on Saturday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Team Framingham 2022 Runner & Charity Application Deadline Nov. 19

FRAMINGHAM – The Team Framingham 2022 application deadline is a week away on Friday. Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of our Team Framingham 2022 journey!. Team Framingham was formed for the 2014 Boston Marathon to formalize the process for distributing the entries provided the City of Framingham by the Boston Athletic Association (BAA), the organizers of the annual Boston Marathon.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ronald Stuart Rosoff, 70

FRAMINGHAM – Ronald Stuart Rosoff, 50, of Framingham died on November 7, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Gretchen Rosoff. Devoted father of Jessica and her husband Gregg, Tom and his wife Dottie, and Peter and his wife Julie. Loving brother of Sharman and her late husband Larry, and Sheryl and her husband Ronald. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of Tiffany and her partner Josh, Amber and her husband Joey, Evan, Tyler, Jackson, Charlotte, Sadie, Addison, Connor, Hailey, Ivy and Henry, and beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Investigation Into Bogastowe Farms’ Stone House Published as Book

FRAMINGHAM – What began as a relatively unremarkable quest to find the elusive remains of the Bogastowe Farms stone house back in 2005 has snowballed into one of the most intriguing historical archaeological investigations in Massachusetts history, encompassing no less than three separate elements of national importance, according to the publishers of a new book about the stone house and the investigation.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
