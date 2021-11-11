What’s Open & Closed on Veterans Day

NATICK – Joseph C. Holston, 81 of Natick, passed away Thursday October 21, 2021. Son of the late Ruth (O’Connor) and John Holston, proprietors of Holston Store on North Main St. Sister of Ruth Volpe of FL and her late husband Frank, John Holston of Natick, Elizabeth Glover and her husband John of Franklin, and the late Julie Goward. Survived by many nieces and nephews and a plethora of friends and neighbors. Joseph cared deeply for his feline companions, Sir Charles and the late Caesar.

NATICK, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO