Why It Pays To Rightsize Your Workforce

Poshmark Inc. has named Rodrigo Brumana the company's new chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1. Brumana joins from Amazon.com Inc. where he was CFO of the company's global Private Brands business. "While we believe Poshmark has a deep bench across its finance team, we believe this hire brings more stability to company leadership and highlight Mr. Brumana's experience across marketplaces as we reiterate our market outperform rating and $30 price target," wrote JMP analysts in a note. Poshmark, which sells both new and secondhand items, recently reported third-quarter earnings that disappointed investors and analysts. The stock was downgraded to...

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO