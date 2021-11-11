CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacking Up The Notre Dame Defense vs Virginia Offense

By Bryan Driskell
 5 days ago

Notre Dame (8-1) will look to build on its College Football Playoff resume this weekend when it hits the road to take on the explosive Virginia (6-3) offense. If the Irish are going to get the much-needed road win the defense will have to be on top of its game.

Let's break down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up against the Virginia offense.

Notre Dame Rush Defense vs Virginia Rush Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hvva7_0ctWqncZ00

Advantage: Notre Dame

This is a very intriguing part of this overall matchup. On the season Notre Dame has been a solid rush defense, holding three opponents to fewer than 100 yards on the ground and three more under 130 yards on the ground. Notre Dame is coming off a game against Navy in which it held the Midshipmen 58 yards below their season average.

Of course, the last time Notre Dame faced against an explosive, non-option offense it allowed North Carolina to rack up 224 yards on the ground. To have a chance to keep Virginia's offense in check the Irish must make the Cavaliers one-dimensional, which means it cannot allow quarterback Brennan Armstrong - should he play - and the rest of the ground attack to get going.

Virginia's overall numbers aren't at all impressive, as it ranks 84th nationally in rushing yards per game and 69th in tackles for loss allowed. Coming into this matchup, however, Virginia's run game is playing at a very high level. The Cavaliers averaged 228.0 rushing yards per game and 8.3 yards per rush attempt.

Armstrong has led the Cavaliers in rushing each of the last two games, racking up 193 yards in his last two games. With him being injured it will be interesting to see how much he scrambles and runs, assuming he plays. Notre Dame linebackers Drew White and JD Bertrand need to be on top of their game in order to limit the quarterback scrambles, something they struggled with against North Carolina.

Notre Dame Pass Defense vs Virginia Pass Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h7P2M_0ctWqncZ00

Advantage: Virginia

This is the absolute best matchup of the game. Virginia's pass offense has been outstanding, ranking second in the nation in total yards, fifth in touchdowns, 26th in passing yards per attempt, 26th in passing yards per completion and 28th in passer rating.

Notre Dame's secondary has had some issues in coverage against better offenses this season, and that has been especially true without Kyle Hamilton in the game. We don't yet know if Hamilton will be active against Virginia, but if he misses the game it will be tough for the Notre Dame secondary to matchup against a Virginia offense that does as good of a job as any team in the country at spreading the ball around.

Cornerback Cam Hart has been quiet in the last few games, which can be viewed as a good thing. Virginia will challenge him, however, and he'll need to be on top of his game. Senior TaRiq Bracy and sophomore Clarence Lewis will get challenged the most on the outside, and you can expect Virginia to go after the Notre Dame safeties.

Where Notre Dame has an advantage is with its pass rush. Notre Dame has an outstanding pass rush, at least when coordinator Marcus Freeman turns it loose. Standout edge Isaiah Foskey (9 sacks) is a matchup nightmare for the Virginia tackles, as is defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola. Both need to be turned loose on the quarterback as often as possible, and if they can dominate this matchup it will help negate the skill player advantage for the Cavaliers.

Notre Dame Scoring Defense vs Virginia Scoring Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EdlHT_0ctWqncZ00

Advantage: Even

Virginia has the best scoring offense Notre Dame has faced this season. I'd argue it's the best scoring offense Notre Dame has faced in the regular season since it traveled to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina last November.

Virginia leads the nation in total offense and ranks fourth in yards per play. It's a big play-offense that can beat you over the top in the pass game, it picks up a lot of yards after the catch and its run game, while not great, is capable of gashing defenses.

Notre Dame has been a bit up-and-down at times this season when it comes to its scoring defense. Its red zone defense has been brilliant this season and it will need to do the same thing against Virginia. Both teams are quite good on third-down, and that is a very intriguing aspect to this matchup.

Notre Dame Must Be Prepared For Georgia Tech's Talent

Get to know this name, Jahmyr Gibbs. He is one reason Notre Dame won’t pay attention to Georgia Tech’s (3-7) losing record. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly called Gibbs, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound sophomore the Player of the Year in the ACC. “He’s a breakout player,” Kelly said. “I think he’s...
Recruiting Breakdown: Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech

There are many ways to evaluate matchups, and one of those ways is to look at things from a recruiting standpoint. From a purely recruiting standpoint, the matchup between No. 9 Notre Dame (9-1) and Georgia Tech (3-7) is a significant mismatch. Here are the 247Sports composite rankings for the...
Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Georgia Tech

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against Georgia Tech. The 9-1 Fighting Irish will look to build on a potential College Football Playoff resume against a struggling Georgia Tech (3-7) squad. Here is the depth chart for Notre Dame, beginning with the offense. There aren't...
Opponent First Glance: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Notre Dame welcomes Georgia Tech to South Bend for the final game in Notre Dame Stadium for the Irish senior class. The Yellow Jackets have underachieved this year and come into the game on a four-game losing streak. That being said, Georgia Tech has the talent to punch above its weight, as evidenced by a close loss at Clemson and win against North Carolina.
IrishBreakdown

Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Virginia

Notre Dame (9-1) went on the road and earned a convincing 28-3 victory over Virginia (6-4). The Fighting Irish did some really good things in the win, but there were also some frustrating parts of the win. But in the end the Irish overcame adversity to do what it needed to do.
VIRGINIA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Brian Kelly Talks Victory Over Virginia, Notre Dame's Identity, Irish Running Backs

Brian Kelly talks about his team's resume, Notre Dame's identity, and some big individual efforts from the 28-3 victory over Virginia. 1. Four weeks ago, Notre Dame, despite its 5-1 record, was a great big question mark. There was no offensive identity and the defense was alternately shaky and good from week to week. There were issues at quarterback and the offensive line had struggled badly.
VIRGINIA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Series History: Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech

Notre Dame welcomes Georgia Tech to South Bend for Senior Day on Saturday, November 20th. The Irish are looking to wrap up a fifth consecutive double-digit win season and take on a young Yellow Jacket team that though talented, comes into Notre Dame Stadium on a four-game losing streak. This...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IrishBreakdown

First Half Analysis: Notre Dame 21, Virginia 0

Notre Dame leads Virginia 21-0 at the half. Here are my first half thoughts and analysis. *** OC Tommy Rees was very creative with his personnel usage in the first half. We saw the base 11 personnel and 12 personnel packages, but we also saw 13 personnel, 22 personnel and 21 personnel.
VIRGINIA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Stares Down Adversity And Beats Virginia

Notre Dame came into its game against Virginia believing it needed to score 30 points against its high-powered offense to win. It didn’t get to that number in a 28-3 victory over the Cavaliers on Saturday at Scott Stadium and it didn’t matter. The Irish have won 40 straight games when it has scored more than 30 points.
VIRGINIA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame To Face Old Nemesis In Latest Bowl Projections

Another weekend of upsets have once again shaken up bowl projections for Notre Dame and the rest of the college football universe. The latest batch has Notre Dame slated for two different bowls and five different opponents, including some long-time rivals. The most intriguing is the Fiesta Bowl matchup against...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Brian Kelly On Kyle Hamilton, Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame vs Virginia Prediction

Five thoughts ahead of Notre Dame's matchup against Virginia, including a prediction. 1. Don’t ever underestimate Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly’s acumen in manipulating the message; or at least trying to. In this instance, it’s the strange way he’s twisted the storyline about star safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton hurt his knee against USC. No one except the coaching staff and Hamilton knows the extent of the injury. What’s clear is that Kelly indicated it wasn’t season-ending after it happened. Hamilton will miss his third straight game against Virginia this week. Kelly has always insisted that Hamilton will return this season if healthy.
NFL
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame College Football Playoff Cheering Guide

Notre Dame (8-1) moved up a spot in the second installment of the 2021 College Football Playoff ranking. It wasn't the jump Notre Dame hoped for but it got them closer. More chaos this weekend will obviously improve Notre Dame's playoff odds even more. Last weekend the two big games...
NOTRE DAME, IN
