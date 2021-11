It's really surreal having an intimate group Zoom meeting with an A-list celebrity like Ariana Grande. It's even more surreal when that celebrity busts out into a Jennifer Coolidge impression mid-makeup swatch. But that's exactly what happened on November 2, as Grande revealed to a small group of beauty editors everything in the first drop, a.k.a. Chapter One, of her new cosmetics brand, r.e.m. beauty. The much-anticipated line, which the singer's been teasing for months and keeping secret for about two years, is almost here.

MAKEUP ・ 9 DAYS AGO