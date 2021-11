On the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring and Chad Holloway come to you from the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP)!. The $10,000 Main Event is underway and one Doyle Brunson jumped into action. Meanwhile, Dan "jungleman" Cates shipped the $50,000 Poker Players Championship for his first bracelet. Hear from him plus other recent bracelet winners including Ben Yu, Brian Yoon, and Kevin Gerhart, who all captured the fourth bracelets of their respective careers.

