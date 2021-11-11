CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Stock Up on These Indiana Winter Essentials Before It Snows

By Ash
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last year when we had that crazy snow that kept my kid home for two weeks, I realized that she had grown out of her snowsuit. This. Was. A. Problem. There weren't any available in...

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

What is the Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish in Indiana?

Is turkey the star of your Thanksgiving meal? The bird might be the word for a lot of people, but not me – the turkey takes up a relatively small amount of space on my Thanksgiving plate. Truth be told, I’m not even that big a fan of turkey – I would much rather have some ham or chicken. For me, the real star(s) of Thanksgiving are all of the delicious side dishes - mashed potatoes, stuffing/dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, corn casserole, and more. Which side dish is the best though?
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Crocs Fans: Ugly Sweater Crocs Are Coming This Holiday Season

Crocs just announced a new clog that would work perfectly for your upcoming Ugly Sweater Christmas Party. Anyone who knows me knows that I LOVE wearing my Crocs. I always tell people that they are an all-purpose shoe. You can wear them fishing or to the store. Flip the strap back into four-wheel drive and wear them while you mow grass or go hiking. Heck, I have been known to wear them to work a few times. The point is, they are the most comfortable shoes that I own. Regardless of the stigma they have of being ugly, at this point in my life, it's more about comfort than anything else.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
My 1053 WJLT

Shop Small Business Saturday in Downtown Evansville Indiana

Get ready to shop, eat and support local with Downtown Evansville's Spring Small Business Saturday. Did you know (according to Forbes) that to qualify as a small business, it must employ less than 500 employees? How about that there are nearly 28 Million small businesses in America and those small businesses employ more than 50% of American workers? When you shop, ea,t and spend local you are not adding to some billion-dollar CEO's savings accounts or stock options. You are helping your friends and neighbors - business owners and their employees - to make their mortgages, feed their families, and send their kids to summer camp, and we all know it feels good to help our neighbors!
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

There’s an Old West Themed Christmas Town within Driving Distance from Owensboro, Kentucky

When Gaylord Opryland Resort gets ready for Christmas, they get READY FOR CHRISTMAS...up to and including the changing of themes, year over year, with regards to various events. The main attraction for me has always been Ice! and its use of popular Christmas movies or TV specials as inspiration for its magnificent storytelling sculptures. One year it's Charlie Brown and the next it's the Grinch, and so on. Love it. That's a great way to celebrate the holiday season via decorations.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Pop-Up All You Can Eat Buffet Coming To Holiday World In Santa Claus, Indiana This December

Santa Claus, Indiana will be hosting several cool events this holiday season that you will want to be a part of, and they keep adding to that list!. The holidays are coming up soon and Santa Claus, Indiana is going to have so many things going on this year. Why wouldn't they? The town's name is Santa Claus, so Christmas is kind of their thing. Santa Claus will be hosting all kinds of events for the holidays in 2021, including real-life reindeer in November, fireworks in December, and so much more. Even though they might be closed for the season, Holiday World will be getting in on the fun too.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essentials#Trapped Under Ice#Stock
My 1053 WJLT

Find Santa & A Whimsical Walking Trail of Lights At This Kentucky Farm

Christmas road trips are the best. One Kentucky Farm brings Santa to visit with a huge trail of lights for folks to enjoy all through the holidays. Bear Wallow Farm is located in Nancy, Kentucky. If you are looking for a fun destination for Christmas here you go. This is a brand-new event for the farm and the season actually begins Friday, November 26, and goes through Thursday, December 23.
NANCY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

A Handy Guide for How Much Food to Cook for Thanksgiving Dinner

When it comes to holidays, Thanksgiving ranks right at the top of the list for me. Don't get me wrong, Christmas is great (Yay, gifts!), the 4th of July is good (Yay, fireworks!), and Halloween has its perks (Yay, candy!), but Thanksgiving is the only holiday where the food is the star. The cornucopia, if you will. It's the whole reason we get together, other than to give thanks for the many blessings in our lives, of course. The question is, just how much food do you need? You don't want to come up short where there's not enough to go around, but maybe you also don't want to go overboard where there are so many leftovers they ultimately go to waste. If only someone could provide some sort of handy cheat sheet, a guide if you will, that would help us know just the right amount.
FOOD & DRINKS
My 1053 WJLT

This Indiana Amusement Park Will Cook Your Thanksgiving Dinner for You

Let me just tell right now. My family did this last year and we're doing it again this year. We're getting our Thanksgiving dinner from Holiday World. Yesterday, my friend Sabrina, who works in the Marketing Department at the Santa Claus, Indiana amusement park, sent me a message to see if I would be willing to chat with a travel/food writer from Yahoo! That particular writer is working on a feature about Plymouth Rock Cafe, which is located inside the Thanksgiving section of Holiday World. Last year, the park, for the first time, offered full Thanksgiving dinners to-go. Well, I went. I hauled my happy turkey feathers over to Santa Claus and picked up my Thanksgiving haul.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Have You Heard About The Unique Gift Giving Trend This Christmas Season?

Christmas is just 45 short days away! If you haven't started shopping for your friends we have a super special, inexpensive, and fun way to spread holiday cheer this year. Isn't it crazy how over the years Christmas has become more about the cost of the gift than the thought? I remember growing up I loved receiving homemade gifts from my grandmother more than any other gift I received each year. They were sentimental and to this day those are the types of gifts I keep more than a commercialized gift that becomes obsolete in a few months. I know everyone doesn't feel this way but I cherish those specialized gifts from the heart.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
My 1053 WJLT

Caffeinated Donuts Are Now A Thing That Will Add An Extra Boost To Your Morning

You'd be hardpressed to find a better breakfast pairing than coffee and donuts. That's why one company has decided to combine the two to make your mornings that much better. We all know a lot of people who can't function without their coffee every morning. You might be one of them. That caffeine found in a cup of coffee gives you the boost you need to get the day started. Just as we all know someone who has a coffee addiction, we also know people who have an obsession with donuts. That would be me. I don't really do coffee, but I will never turn down a good donut!
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Legendary Cursed Tree In Kentucky Looks Like The Head Of A Donkey

Nature provides us with visions of things we know. It shapes-shifts ordinally things into something else. Like clouds, rocks and trees can take on different shapes too. Have you ever seen a face in knots of wood planks, or on the bark of a tree? My brother and I used to make a game out of it. We would go around the barn lot and talk to the faces like they were people. When we went on vacation, to a state park, we would see who could find the most faces.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Mules Are Still on the ‘Payroll’ in Indiana’s Hoosier National Forest

When we used to go out to New Mexico to visit family when I was young, I couldn't wait to get on a horse. I mean, THAT was what being out west was all about, as far as I was concerned. I loved it. And, to be honest, whenever I got to ride a horse, it was NEVER just for fun. They would put me to work. "Let's go down to the stable and check on the new colt." "Ride with me to take salt blocks to the cattle." It was great.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

West Side Nut Club’s ‘Santa Land’ Returning to Franklin Street in December

After it began to spread and take hold in nearly every corner of the country, including here in the Tri-State, the COVID pandemic forced nearly every organization to cancel annual events they had conducted for years in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Thankfully, after a spike in cases in late summer due to the Delta variant, we're once again seeing case numbers, hospitalizations, and most importantly, deaths from the virus continue to decline across the area which has led to many, if not all, of those same organizations, bring their beloved events back. That includes the West Side Nut Club who announced Tuesday on Facebook, their popular Santa Land Christmas event will be back for the 2021 holiday season.
FESTIVAL
My 1053 WJLT

Arby’s French Fry-Flavord Vodka is Coming – Will It Be Available in IN, KY and IL?

I guess news like this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, right? I think we've gotten to the point, as consumers, where nothing is really out of bounds anymore when it comes to fast-food restaurants. In fact, fast-food restaurants serving alcohol isn't really a new concept - it's been done before. Popular brands like McDonald's and Taco Bell have been known to serve wine and beer in the past. Arby's, however, is taking it to the next level with its own brand of vodka. Arby's vodka will be infused with the flavors of those famous curly fries and the newer crinkle fries. It seems like a perfect fit, considering vodka was originally made from potatoes.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

10 Locally Owned Southern Indiana Restaurants You Need to Try

I'll admit it, I have a weird obsession with Guy Fieri. I binge watch Guys Grocery Games, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and basically, every show that Guy Fieri is in. I've been to two of his restaurants, in search of 'Guy Swag', and of course, hoping he's there to check on the day-to-day operations. I also may or may not have a life-size cutout of Guy in my house...I Do.
RESTAURANTS
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy