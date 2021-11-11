CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers, Lowe's welcome military members back home

Carolina Panthers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the help of Lowe's, the Panthers hosted a number of military...

www.panthers.com

FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
Mike Rucker
Carolina Panthers

Panthers announce 2021 Greg Olsen beanie and ticket offer

CHARLOTTE - The Beanie is Back!. Fans can now secure their 2021 Greg Olsen Beanie and tickets to the Panthers game against the Falcons on Dec. 12. Click here for purchase information. Tickets are $75 each and include an exclusive Greg Olsen Beanie with a portion of proceeds donated to...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Notebook: Brian Burns calls "bull," hopes he can play

CHARLOTTE — Panthers defensive end Brian Burns called "bull" on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Both his action, and his justification. And Burns is hoping it won't cause him to miss any time. Burns said Wednesday he didn't necessarily buy Jones' explanation that he thought Burns had the ball after a...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Why the Panthers brought back Cam Newton

CHARLOTTE — Everyone has a plan. But circumstances change. And how quickly you react can make all the difference. And when the difference is the course of a season, sometimes you have to make bold moves. The Panthers on Thursday agreed to terms (pending a physical) with veteran quarterback Cam...
NFL
The Associated Press

Superman II: Panthers bring QB Cam Newton back home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Superman has returned. Whether or not Cam Newton can rescue the Carolina Panthers’ sinking season remains to be seen. The Panthers (4-5) announced they’ve signed Newton to a one-year contract, bringing him back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 — and later cut him prior to the 2020 season after he lost eight straight games as a starter.
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Panthers activate Juston Burris, Brandon Zylstra

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers have officially placed safety ﻿Juston Burris﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Brandon Zylstra﻿ back on the active roster. Carolina's starting safety at the start of the season, Burris suffered a groin injury at Houston in Week 3. He was designated to return at the end of October and needed to be activated this week or returned to injured reserve for the rest of the season.
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers at Cardinals

Carolina Panthers (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (8-1) State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Ariz. Carolina has played Arizona three times in the playoffs, more than any other team. The Panthers hold a 2-1 edge, including a win in the 2015 NFC Championship game. Defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb was defensive...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Brandon Zylstra, Deonte Brown designated to return from IR

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are getting two more players back on the practice field Wednesday, possibly adding some depth on offense soon. Wide receiver Brandon Zylstra and guard Deonte Brown were designated to return from injured reserve, and are expected to practice today. The move starts the 21-day clock for them to be activated, though they can be added to the active roster at any time.
NFL
WNCT

Panthers hope Newton can provide same jolt as a starter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton proved he can provide the Carolina Panthers with a jolt off the bench playing in certain goal-line and short-yard packages. Now it becomes a matter of can Newton be as productive as an every-down quarterback when the Panthers return home on Sunday to face his former head coach Ron […]
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Postgame Transcripts: Week 10 at Arizona

"Happy with the win, I thought that was a total team effort. It took a lot of different guys: defense; special teams; Zane (Panthers K Zane Gonzalez) yet again is someone we can really depend on. Coverage teams – (Panthers LB) Julian Stanford on the opening kickoff and just a really nice job by us. That's a great football team that we faced. They were down some guys today, but we know they're going to be back. They'll probably win their division or be in contention for it. That was a good step for us today, a lot of outstanding contributions. First and foremost, I have to start with (Panthers QB) PJ Walker – I thought he played an excellent football game. Cam (Panthers QB Cam Newton) came in and gave us a lot of nice plays as well. I thought a lot of our playmakers made plays when they had to. Defensively, pretty total defensive effort."
NFL
CBS Boston

Cam Newton Leads Panthers To Two Touchdowns On His First Two Snaps Back With Team

BOSTON (CBS) — It did not take Cam Newton very long to reacquaint himself to the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback led the Panthers on a pair of scoring strikes against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in his return to Carolina. Those scoring strikes came on back-to-back snaps for Newton. Not too shabby for the quarterback. Newton did not start Sunday’s game after signing with the Panthers earlier this week. But the 32-year-old replaced PJ Walker on a second-and-goal on Carolina’s first possession, and brought back memories of his first nine NFL seasons with the Panthers. Newton took a shotgun snap and...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Ask The Old Guy: More than just that one guy

CHARLOTTE — I believe it was Albert Einstein who said, "What a difference a week makes." Or maybe it was Gandhi. Or Dorothy Parker. Who can remember?. Either way, there's a lot of stuff going on since we last gathered here. As we were going to press a week ago,...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Know Your Foe: Washington Football Team

CHARLOTTE - Know your foe? Say less. The Panthers welcome Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday in a reunion of epic proportions. The two teams played last year, but it marks Rivera's first game back in Charlotte, where he was Carolina's all-time winningest coach from 2011-19. He brings with him a 53-man roster of eight former Panthers and a coaching staff with 15 assistants who have spent time with the Panthers.
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton can still be a "special player"

CHARLOTTE — Cam Newton has done some amazing things here. The Panthers know that. He knows that. And both sides know the leaving added a layer to this story, one that adds an epic layer to what might come. When Newton was released last offseason, it set the stage for...
NFL
USA Today

Panthers owner David Tepper refused to give Cam Newton's No. 1 away

The love and respect for Cam Newton, even after a messy separation, remained present within the Carolina Panthers organization. Featured in his Sunday morning report on how the unlikely reunion materialized, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that Newton’s No. 1 had to be preserved by the team. “When the...
NFL

