In a fast-paced world of business technology, innovators and users scramble to stay at the cutting edge – at the head of the comet. Yet further back in the comet tail lies long-standing, trusted technology, often referred to as “legacy” systems. The idea of “legacy systems” means different things to different people. Yes, there are some consistent elements: people are usually talking about the use of COBOL or mainframe systems. But the binary of new vs. old that the term presents – good vs. bad – is at minimum misleading, to others potentially harmful to business.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO