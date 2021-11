Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood's most revered actors. So, when it was announced that he would be taking on the role of cult leader Jim Jones in MGM's upcoming biopic, there were some mixed reactions. Some people were excited while others were disgusted at the idea of a movie chronicling the cult leader's life. Most, however, mixed up the cult leader Jim Jones to the beloved Dipset member. Memes began to flood the timeline and many began choosing other white actors that could make up for the other members of the Diplomats in this imaginary biopic.

