Sports business notes: CFP’s early rankings should include ‘For entertainment purposes only’ disclaimer

Settle in for talk radio debates, message board discussion, online polls and old-fashioned water-cooler chatter surrounding one question: Did the College Football Playoff selection committee get it right? Should Michigan really be ahead of the Michigan State team that beat the Wolverines on October 30?

But before fans, especially those in Michigan, get up in arms about the second installment of the CFP rankings, remember this: It’s entertainment, for a TV show.

None of the rankings matter other than the final set on December 5. And if each week’s selections include at least one “provocative” positioning, the thought is that the increased attention, conversation and debate fuel the popularity of the sport.

The CFP weekly rankings certainly spark discussion. This week it was Michigan State, after losing to Purdue, falling from No. 3 to No. 7, one spot behind the Michigan team that the Spartans beat less than two weeks ago.

It’s easy to get irked by the mixed messages the selection committee is sending to teams about the value of head-to-head results. On one hand, Oregon’s victory at Ohio State is the differentiator that keeps the third-ranked Ducks one spot ahead of the Buckeyes. But Michigan State’s victory over Michigan wasn’t enough to keep it ahead of the Wolverines.

In terms of evaluating the quality of losses by once-beaten teams, Michigan State’s loss (Purdue) looks worse than Michigan’s loss (Michigan State). But using that rationale, Ohio State should be ahead of Oregon because the Ducks lost to Stanford, a 3-6 team, and Ohio State, of course, lost to a once-beaten Ducks team.

CFP selection committee chairman Gary Barta said Tuesday night that “if someone has one loss, we don’t automatically say that the undefeated team is ahead of the one-loss [team]. Same thing with head-to-head. It is considered. It is looked at. But it isn’t the only piece of information that we make the final decision upon.”

Barta said the committee looks at common opponents, head-to-head results, the strength of defense versus offense, etc. While head-to-head is weighed in every case, Barta said, “that doesn’t mean in every case head-to-head is going to put one team over another. This is my third year on the committee, and I can tell you that I know numerous examples where head-to-head is overcome by other things.”

How the CFP committee weighs head-to-head is not consistent. And it doesn’t have to be — not yet, anyway. So long as the committee gets it right in its final ranking, consider everything else until then merely college football catnip to get everyone all worked up.

On that front, mission accomplished.

UConn freshman Azzi Fudd signed a NIL deal with BioSteel, the sports drink. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

NIL deals for UConn women

Wednesday was a strong day for the UConn women’s basketball team on the NIL front.

Guard Azzi Fudd, the nation’s top freshman, secured a deal that makes her not only an ambassador but also an equity partner for the sports drink BioSteel. The company’s other equity partners include Patrick Mahomes, Luka Doncic and Ezekiel Elliott, among others. (And, yes, she was named for former UConn star Jennifer Azzi.)

In addition, All-American guard Paige Bueckers has signed a multiyear endorsement deal with StockX, which will make her the centerpiece of the company’s upcoming campaigns highlighting women’s sports and basketball.

Quick hits

+ LG has entered into a three-year partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports and CBS Sports for exclusive marketing and distribution rights to NCAA championships. The deal entails the launch of the NCAA Championships Channel, a smart TV streaming channel for championships available exclusively on LG Smart TVs. As many as 50 NCAA championships, both live and on-demand, will be featured on LG’s exclusive streaming service. The NCAA Championships Channel launches this month, airing highlights and games from previous college championships. The fall 2021 NCAA championship games will be available on-demand starting mid-November, with live streams expected to be available starting for the winter season in the first quarter of 2022.

+ One company to watch in the college space is Tappit, which provides organizations with cashless in-venue payment technologies for fans and also provides organizations with a treasure trove of data on the buying habits of their fans. Expect a number of prominent partnerships between Tappit, which works with several pro franchises, and universities in the coming weeks. Jason Thomas, its global CEO, told On3, “There is a huge appetite for these solutions with colleges.”

+ To reach the coveted Gen-Z demographic, there is no more important avenue than a TikTok audience. ESPN has surpassed 20 million followers on TikTok and says it is averaging 15.5 million views per day.