Morris Animal Foundation’s Fresh Scoop Podcast Celebrates Third Anniversary

Planet Zoo is two years old (awww) and creators Frontier Developments are celebrating with lemurs and cake. Is there a better way to celebrate the anniversary of a zoo than flinging open all the cages and letting the animals run free? Yes, which is why it’s a good job we don’t work in animal management. Planet Zoo has been around for two years and the developers have chosen a more sensible way to celebrate, which is releasing some free content for the zoo sim.

