Hops Research: UF/IFAS Scientist Discusses Challenges, Advancements of Crop

Crop protectants are the chemicals sprayed on crops to save them from drastic damage. Generally known as pesticides or agricultural chemicals, it is used extensively in traditional farming, to protect the plants against pests. The recent addition of Bonafide Research, under the title of- Global Crop Protection Chemical Market Outlook, 2026, gives a brief of the market, segmented by product type, by application, and by country. The segmental analyses have been detailed into herbicide, insecticide, fungicides & bactericides, and others, in terms of products, and in terms of application, the market is classified into Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. These segments are analyzed country-wise and the report also covers a detailed discussion about the trends, rules, and regulations across the world.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO