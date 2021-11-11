Newsstand: Reaction From Michigan's Win Over Buffalo
Michigan On TV
What: Michigan ice hockey at No. 19 Penn State
When: 8:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Michigan sophomore forward Terrance Williams scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds, leading to some postgame praise.
Here is some more reaction from the Wolverines’ win.
Quote Of The Day
“He’s such a freak of nature athletically. He’s got so much potential. I don’t think he knows how much potential he has. We’re trying to show what he can do and how good he can be. The sky is the limit for him and he’s going to keep getting better as the season progresses.”
Hunter Dickinson on Moussa Diabate
Headlines Of The Day
