CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Newsstand: Reaction From Michigan's Win Over Buffalo

By Clayton Sayfie about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21smII_0ctWbn1000

Michigan On TV

What: Michigan ice hockey at No. 19 Penn State

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Michigan sophomore forward Terrance Williams scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds, leading to some postgame praise.

Here is some more reaction from the Wolverines’ win.

Quote Of The Day

“He’s such a freak of nature athletically. He’s got so much potential. I don’t think he knows how much potential he has. We’re trying to show what he can do and how good he can be. The sky is the limit for him and he’s going to keep getting better as the season progresses.”

Hunter Dickinson on Moussa Diabate

Headlines Of The Day

Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Hunter Dickinson grades performance in season-opening win over Buffalo

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Buffalo

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball podcast: Balas & Schiller break down win over Buffalo

John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: A view from Happy Valley

Austin Meek, The Athletic: Michigan picks up where it left off, with a reminder of what lies ahead

Comments / 0

Related
Scarlet Nation

Three takeaways from Michigan’s exhibition win at Wayne State

DETROIT — On Friday night, the Michigan men’s basketball team took the court in front of opposing fans for the first time in 607 days. In the first-ever game at Wayne State’s all-new WSU Fieldhouse, the sixth-ranked Wolverines trounced the Warriors, 87-54, in an exhibition showcase. Led by a starting...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Wolverine, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juwan Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsstand#Csayf23#Wolverines#Mgobluetv Ed Kengerski#Umichbball
On3.com

Top 25 highest spending college football programs in the nation

Each year, public D-I college athletics programs report their vast earnings and expenses for official profit and loss statements. Sportico compiled the data for every college athletics department to compare spending at each one, from Ohio State all the way down to ULM. D-I programs can find all kinds of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

LOOK: 5-star OL Devon Campbell on his official visits

Few recruits are as desired as Arlington (Texas) Bowie five-star interior offensive lineman Devon Campbell. The top interior offensive lineman and No. 9 overall recruit in the On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — Campbell is the type of recruit who can elevate an offensive line from the moment he steps on campus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit News

Big Ten announces Nov. 20 game times for MSU-Ohio State, UM-Maryland

Michigan State and Ohio State, potentially playing the Big Ten East football championship on the line, will kick off at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, the conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ABC, and be played in Columbus. Both teams are 8-1, with Ohio State still undefeated in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy