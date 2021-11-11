CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Top-100 2023 RB Rueben Owens set to take unofficial visit to Texas

By Jeremy Johnson about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIgcX_0ctWb6L800
Rueben Owens, Anthony Hill, Will Randle, Johntay Cook, Arch Manning at Texas in June.

Texas will get its chance to make another impression on El Campo (Texas) junior running back Rueben Owens over the weekend and begin to replace the production that will eventually be left by Bijan Robinson.

Owens announced on his Twitter account that he would be taking an unofficial visit to Austin on Saturday. El Campo is only two hours south of the Texas state capital and the home of the Longhorns. Owens is a former Texas commit. He recommitted from the Longhorns back on June 17.

Owens is the 25th overall player in the class of 2023 according to the On3 consensus rankings. Owens is considered the 47th best overall player in On3’s class of 2023 rankings.

The four-star running back has run for nearly 2,300 yards as a junior to help lead El Campo High School to the District championship in 2021.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back has offers from a lot of the major programs around the country. Alabama, Georgia, USC, Texas A&M and Texas are a few of the programs in the running for Owens.

Owens was in College Station last week to unofficially visit Texas A&M last Saturday. That was his second visit to Texas A&M since the summer. He was on the College Station campus back on July 31 as well.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Louisiana 3-star DL Enyce Sledge decommits from Baylor

Monroe (La.) Neville three-star defensive lineman Enyce Sledge decommitted Tuesday from Baylor. “I want to say thank you to coach (Dave) Aranda and coach (Dennis Johnson) and the rest of the staff for getting to know me as a person on and off the field,” Sledge tweeted. In his Notes...
LOUISIANA STATE
On3.com

On3 Consensus 4-star CB Justyn Rhett narrows list to 5 schools

On3 Consensus four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman has narrowed his list to five schools. The top five schools are Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Oklahoma. Rhett, who is 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, said his final schools have positives that jump out to him. Justyn...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Campo, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
El Campo, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
City
El Campo, TX
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian evaluates Texas rebuild: 'Why can't you sprint a marathon'

No one wants the Texas Longhorns’ football program to get back on track more than head coach Steve Sarkisian. If he could flip his team’s record from 4-6 to 6-4, he’d certainly do it in an instant. However, that’s not how rebuilds work as they take time to piece together – and Sarkisian knows that, although he’d like the process to be quicker than it is.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Bama On3 Show: Mailbag episode for Arkansas week

The Bama On3 Show, Episode 48 includes Clint Lamb and Jimmy Stein taking questions from listeners for this week’s mailbag episode leading up to the Arkansas game. Can a two-loos Alabama team make the College Football Playoff?. What is our confidence level in the running back position?. Input on Domani...
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Texas Longhorns Athletic Director defends Steve Sarkisian

After a disappointing loss against Kansas, the Texas football program is facing unprecedented criticism. However, athletic director Chris Del Conte quickly jumped to head coach Steve Sarkisian’s defense in this week’s Forty Acres Insider column from the school website. “Last week had its ups and downs for our Longhorns, and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#American Football#Longhorns#El Campo High School
On3.com

Elite 2023 defensive lineman Jayden Wayne visiting Georgia

Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln defensive lineman Jayden Wayne is a top priority for a number of the country’s elite programs, and this weekend, he’ll head to Georgia. Wayne announced his visit with a Georgia graphic posted on his Twitter account. The top-ranked Bulldogs host Charleston Southern. Wayne is fresh off a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

The top Broyles Award nominee snubs, plus notes on Virginia Tech, Alabama

On Monday, the Broyles Award released a list of 58 nominees for this season’s award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. Since each school can only have one nominee, there are deserving assistants every year who ultimately aren’t in the running for the award. Here are three of the biggest snubs from this season’s nominee list:
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Georgia stays at No. 1 in College Football Playoff poll

To no surprise, Georgia is No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings once again, the third straight week. As was the case last week, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State would round out the field of four if the season were to end today. Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State remained in place 5-7 while Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest round out the top 10. Oklahoma fell out of the top 10 with its loss to Baylor.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
On3.com

Finalists announced for the Burlsworth Trophy

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan and Troy linebacker Carlton Martial are the three finalists for the 12th annual Burlsworth Award, the foundation announced Tuesday. The Burlsworth Award, which is awarded to “the most outstanding college football player in America who began his career as a walk-on”, is...
NFL
On3.com

Jared Casey signs NIL deal after Kansas' game-winning two-point conversion

Kansas fullback Jared Casey went from an unrecognizable name to college football fame with one legendary reception. Now, it’s paying off in the NIL marketplace. Casey, a freshman walk-on fullback from Plainville, Kansas, became the media darling of college football against Texas on Saturday. The Kansas Jayhawks traveled to Texas having never beaten the Longhorns in Austin; furthermore, the Jayhawks had not won a Big 12 road game in 56 tries, a streak that dated back to 2008. But that all changed when Casey, who had never before caught a pass in his Kansas career and never once played an offensive snap as a Jayhawk, reeled in the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime.
KANSAS STATE
On3.com

3-star safety D'Angelo Hutchinson decommits from Iowa State

Saint Petersburg (Fla.) Northeast three-star safety D’Angelo Hutchinson has decommitted from Iowa State. “I would like to thank the Iowa State coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to be apart of their program,” Hutchinson tweeted Tuesday. “After talking to my coaches and family I will be de-committing and opening up my recruitment.”
IOWA STATE
On3.com

ESPN analyst pokes at committee following Arkansas ranking

During the weekly College Football Playoff ranking reveal show, the analyst team broke down the reason for Arkansas climbing the ranks with three losses. Arkansas moved up four spots in the rankings to No. 21 after a pair of wins over LSU and Mississippi State. Arkansas’ new College Football Playoff...
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban praises Sam Pittman for Arkansas' improvement

After going just 3-7 overall while playing an SEC-only schedule last season, Arkansas has significantly turned things around in 2021. The Razorbacks are currently 7-3 on the year with a 3-3 mark in SEC play and are riding a three-game winning streak into Saturday’s game at No. 2 ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit compliments CFP committee on Wisconsin, Texas A&M

The latest College Football Playoff Top 25 was released Tuesday night but didn’t feature any shakeups among the top-seven teams. Although those teams remained in their same spots, there was some movement among the rest of the pack – including Wisconsin and Texas A&M. Although they don’t present perfect records, both of those teams have recorded marquee wins this season and are worthy of a spot inside the CFP Top 25.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy