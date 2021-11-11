Top-100 2023 RB Rueben Owens set to take unofficial visit to Texas

Rueben Owens, Anthony Hill, Will Randle, Johntay Cook, Arch Manning at Texas in June.

Texas will get its chance to make another impression on El Campo (Texas) junior running back Rueben Owens over the weekend and begin to replace the production that will eventually be left by Bijan Robinson.

Owens announced on his Twitter account that he would be taking an unofficial visit to Austin on Saturday. El Campo is only two hours south of the Texas state capital and the home of the Longhorns. Owens is a former Texas commit. He recommitted from the Longhorns back on June 17.

Owens is the 25th overall player in the class of 2023 according to the On3 consensus rankings. Owens is considered the 47th best overall player in On3’s class of 2023 rankings.

The four-star running back has run for nearly 2,300 yards as a junior to help lead El Campo High School to the District championship in 2021.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back has offers from a lot of the major programs around the country. Alabama, Georgia, USC, Texas A&M and Texas are a few of the programs in the running for Owens.

Owens was in College Station last week to unofficially visit Texas A&M last Saturday. That was his second visit to Texas A&M since the summer. He was on the College Station campus back on July 31 as well.