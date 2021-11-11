Pistol or Bear Spray, Which is Better if You Are Confronted?

LaCrosse man arrested and charged with multiple counts. On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at approximately 10:05 p.m. a Deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Tomahawk area, after discovering that the license plates did not match the vehicle and the registered owner had a revoked driving status. After the Deputy activated his emergency lights to initiate the stop, the driver of the vehicle pulled into Crossroads BP at the intersection of STH 86 and US Hwy. 51. During the stop, the driver of the suspect vehicle falsely identified himself as someone else. As the Deputy was investigating, the suspect sprayed the Deputy in the face and incapacitated him with an unknown aerosol substance, believed to either be bear spray or a highly concentrated pepper spray. The driver then fled the scene of the traffic stop southbound on US Hwy. 51. Tomahawk EMS responded to that location to treat the incapacitated Deputy.

