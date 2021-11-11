CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pistol or Bear Spray, Which is Better if You Are Confronted?

By Aaron Flint
Montana Talks
Montana Talks
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Which is better if you get confronted by a bear in the back country? Seems like we only get to hear from one side that says bear spray, bear spray, bear spray. Would a handgun be more effective?. Dean Weingarten recently did some analysis for AmmoLand.com and joined us...

montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

