College Sports

Daily briefing: On assistants being fired, Breece Hall and USC’s status

By Ivan Maisel about 7 hours
 5 days ago
Iowa State's Breece Hall has put a slow start behind him and again is one of the most productive backs in the nation. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Ivan Maisel’s “Daily Briefing” for On3:

Changing assistants at Ohio State worked – or did it?

Let’s take a collective breath in our tizzy about the assistants heaved over the side by Dan Mullen at Florida and Scott Frost at Nebraska to take a look at one mid-ocean change that seems to have worked – the defensive play-calling switch that Ohio State coach Ryan Day made from coordinator Kerry Coombs to secondary coach Matt Barnes. In the first three games, No. 4 Ohio State allowed an average of 27 points, 25 first downs and 471 total yards per game. In the past six games, those numbers are 14, 19 and 299, respectively. A deeper dive: Those six opponents have a collective record of 22-34 overall and 8-29 in their respective conferences. Maybe we shouldn’t trust those defensive numbers just yet.

Hey, aren’t you Breece Hall?

Speaking of recovering from slow starts, it’s time to renew acquaintances with Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who started the season about as well as the Ohio State defense. In the Cyclones’ first two games, Hall rushed for a total of 138 yards and three touchdowns. In the succeeding seven games, Hall has averaged 140 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. His season average of 124.1 yards per game is third in the nation behind Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Syracuse’s Sean Tucker. I don’t know if Hall will overtake them to repeat as an All-American, but Iowa State (6-3 overall, 4-2 in the Big 12) is back in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game. Slow start, fast finish.

Cal-USC rescheduling an indictment of Trojans

The news that Cal and USC are postponing their game from Saturday until December 4 because so many Bears are tangled in COVID-19 protocols provides a bit of PTSD from 2020 and a reminder of how much progress the sport and our society has made since the makeshift, cobbled-together season of a year ago. It’s also one more sad commentary on how far the Trojans are from being the bell cow that the Pac-12 needs them to be. USC (4-5, 3-4 in the Pac-12) is available to play Cal on December 4 because it won’t be playing in conference championship game. In fact, USC must win two of three against UCLA, No. 14 BYU, and Cal just to make a bowl and get the two extra weeks of practice (perhaps in front of, or even for, a new coach) that it clearly could use.

LOOK: 5-star OL Devon Campbell on his official visits

Few recruits are as desired as Arlington (Texas) Bowie five-star interior offensive lineman Devon Campbell. The top interior offensive lineman and No. 9 overall recruit in the On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — Campbell is the type of recruit who can elevate an offensive line from the moment he steps on campus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
