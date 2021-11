Bosses at Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) have said they plan to open more stores after hailing a “good” sales performance by the fashion retailer “in the face of continued disruption” during the pandemic.It came as ABF posted marginally lower profits for the past year as a dip in sales at Primark due to trading restrictions was offset by “strong” sales in its food business.ABF told investors that its adjusted pre-tax profits fell by 1% to £908 million for the year to September 18, as revenues stayed broadly flat at £13.88 billion.Primark revealed that like-for-like sales dropped by 12%...

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO