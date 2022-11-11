ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Social Security Offices Open on Veterans Day?

If you need to conduct Social Security business on Veterans Day, you have a couple of options — but they don’t include visiting field offices.

Social Security offices will be closed on Veterans Day, which is one of 11 federal holidays recognized by the agency. Telephone services that require live representatives might also be unavailable. Check the SSA.gov website to see if telephone service is available in your region on Veterans Day.

Your best option is to visit the Social Security Administration’s “ my SocialSecurity ” portal, which lets you apply for and manage all of your Social Security benefits online. As GOBankingRates reported last week , you can sign up for the account free of charge and access personalized tools you can use even if you don’t currently receive benefits. The account lets you request a replacement Social Security benefits card, check the status of an existing application, estimate how many future benefits you’ll receive or manage those you already get.

The closure of field offices shouldn’t disrupt the lives of too many Americans, however, considering that offices have been closed to all but special appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic. As GOBankingRates previously reported, Social Security offices have traditionally been open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. But that changed in March 2020, during the early days of the pandemic.

In a statement sent to FL1 News in September, the SSA said: “Each week we are increasing the number of personnel in our field offices to provide more in-office appointments. We have more than 1,200 field offices staffed with personnel who are conducting in-person appointments and other services.”

In-person appointments typically involve “limited and critical” benefit issues that cannot be resolved by phone, mail or online. Visits might also be available to those who need to correct or update personal information attached to their Social Security numbers, such as their name or citizenship status.

The SSA has a COVID-19 updates page for those who want to know if they qualify for a personal visit to a Social Security office . Otherwise, you can call the SSA’s national toll-free number at 800-772-1213 on weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

