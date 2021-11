Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen says he still has no clarity over whether he will extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, but isn’t concerned about the situation.The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and neither he nor the club appear any closer to a resolution to extend what is fast-approaching a 10-year stay.He joined as a youth player from Brondby and debuted for the Blues in 2014, before a two-year loan in Germany followed with Borussia Monchengladbach. Christensen returned to Chelsea in 2017 and has been part of the first-team set-up since then, though spent several campaigns in and...

