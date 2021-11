Thanks for joining me for this coverage of the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Norway in qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The hosts will be in Qatar next year after finishing top of the group, losing only one game and winning seven out of their 10 matches. They will be able to get their preparations underway for the tournament. For the visitors meanwhile, they crash out with a whimper having not registered a single shot on target and only two shots in total in this game. They finish third in the group and miss out on the play-offs, with Turkey taking that place instead.

SOCCER ・ 12 HOURS AGO