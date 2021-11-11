ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyalusing, PA

Holy Redeemer Ends Lady Rams’ Season

By u2014BY PETE HARDENSTINEu2014
rocket-courier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyalusing Valley’s London Edwards served up four aces in...

www.rocket-courier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Wyalusing, PA
City
Home, PA
Wyalusing, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
CNN

Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today and Oklahoma's governor has still not decided if he will commute the death sentence

(CNN) — Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today at 4 p.m. CT unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency. Even as the clock is winding down, the Republican governor has still not said whether he will accept a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 3-1 on November 1 to commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Redeemer#Piaa

Comments / 0

Community Policy