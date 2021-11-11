ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

Sayre Turkey Trot Entry Deadline Nears

By u2014BY PETE HARDENSTINEu2014
rocket-courier.com
 7 days ago

Time is running out to enter Bradford...

www.rocket-courier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradford County, PA
Government
City
Sayre, PA
Sayre, PA
Government
County
Bradford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CNN

Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today and Oklahoma's governor has still not decided if he will commute the death sentence

(CNN) — Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today at 4 p.m. CT unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency. Even as the clock is winding down, the Republican governor has still not said whether he will accept a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 3-1 on November 1 to commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Trot#Thanksgiving#Time

Comments / 0

Community Policy