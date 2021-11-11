CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Gifts to Buy for Under $50

By Words By Erkan Affan
Highsnobiety
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hour has changed, the days are getting shorter, it can only mean one thing — holiday season is incoming. Safe to say, last holiday season was weird, and while this one is shaping up to be a bit more like the festive season we know and love, our finances still...

Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
whowhatwear

I Rarely Shop for Clothes on Amazon, But These 29 Finds Are Changing That

I'll be honest: When I get the itch to shop for something new to wear, I rarely go to Amazon. My first instinct is instead to open up tabs at retailers like H&M, Mango, and Zara, where I'm pretty much guaranteed to uncover a trove of trendy and affordable thrills that will satisfy my shopping urge at that moment. If I do find myself scrolling through Amazon's fashion section, it's usually because I'm looking to get my more boring purchases out of the way like stocking up on my everyday hair accessories or going for a re-up on the specific ankle socks I like (I said boring, didn't I?).
goodhousekeeping.com

The best Christmas gifts for teens

Christmas has nearly arrived, meaning it's time to write your Christmas cards, plan your Christmas dinner and hit the shops to start buying gifts for your nearest and dearest. Many people in our lives are easy to shop for. Whether it's a beauty gift set for mum, pyjamas for dad or toys for children, Christmas gift inspiration is quite easy to find for many of the people in our lives.
KRON4

Best gifts for people with dementia

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People living with dementia enjoy spending time with loved ones and opening gifts with those they care about. You can feel confident when you bestow a gift that is both thoughtful and helpful this holiday season. If you have a...
purewow.com

The 15 Best Ulta Beauty Gift Sets We’re Buying for the Holidays

Any beauty fanatic will tell you that receiving a gift set for the holidays is at the top of their wishlist. Honestly, who wouldn’t love a collection of best sellers from their favorite brands? Or have the chance to try out buzzy, new launches? (Yes, Kinship, we’re looking at you.) Ulta Beauty gave us a sneak peek at the latest sets to surprise your beauty friend (or gift yourself) for the festivities ahead. And don’t worry if you’re not sure where to get started, we tapped two PureWow editors to give their best recommendations on where to spend your money this year. From Fresh to Tarte, here are the 15 best Ulta Beauty gift sets to buy this holiday season.
WGN Radio

Best margarita gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which margarita gift set is best? A popular and beloved drink, the margarita is a versatile cocktail that’s easy to make at home. Its traditional form features three simple ingredients, but the signature margarita glass is what really makes the drink stand out. A margarita set […]
Telegraph

The fashion expert's guide to buying the best quality boots under £70

When it comes to our winter wardrobes, great boots are an essential. Stomping, hiking, heeled, knee-high – whatever your style preference, a classic pair of boots will happily see you from now, right the way through into spring. And beyond, in fact. Just switch jeans for floral dresses and boots can even be worn during the early summer months.
New York Post

Anthropologie’s 30 best holiday gifts under $100, from candles to coupe glasses

It’s time to blast all the Christmas music (even if you think it’s too early) and shop the cutest items from Anthropologie to gift this season. As an expert gift-giver who’s constantly looking for birthday and holiday gifts — yes, I already know what I’m getting almost everyone for Christmas so far — having unique and practical ideas is the first step.
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: From Winter Gear to Gifts, the Best Items to Buy at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale

Just like Amazon, Target, Walmart and so many other retailers, Nordstrom is getting in on the early Black Friday action. Ahead of the big shopping holiday, the department store chain has marked down prices at up to 40 percent off  — and with supply chain shortages and shipping delays threatening the timely arrival of deliveries, now’s an opportune check off everyone on your gift list before Thanksgiving. Running through Friday, Nov. 26, the blowout promises deals on clothing, footwear, jewelry, accessories, beauty and skincare, home goods, tech gear and many other categories. Online shoppers can take advantage of Nordstrom’s in-store and...
Essence

ESSENCE Best In Black Buys 2021: Holiday Gift Ideas For Him

ESSENCE's official holiday gift guide is back. Here are our favorite Black-owned gifts for the men in your life. This list originally appears in the November/December 2021 Holiday Issue of ESSENCE. Our annual holiday roundup is back! Behold, our favorite brands to shop this season, for the culture. You’ll find...
Cosmopolitan

The Best Gifts Under $10 on Amazon That’ll Delight Even Your Bougiest Pals

Gift-giving is notoriously tough on ye olde wallet. No matter if you're trying to find the perfect prezzie for your best friend, a sibling, or someone you've only met a handful of times, the pressure is always on—and that can mean our bank accounts dwindle in the process. But folks, it doesn't have to be this way. (Really!) Just take a hop, skip, and a jump over to Amazon and you can find some seriously good gifts for under $10. (!!)
WATE

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
WATE

Best self-care gifts for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Self-care gift ideas There are a million things to do in a given day and never enough time, but that doesn’t mean self-care should fall to the wayside. If a woman in your life seems stressed or overworked, then consider getting her something to help her […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
Highsnobiety

Holiday Gift Guide: Expensive Sneakers For Men 2021

The phrase “beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” has never rung more true than when it comes to sneakers. That’s why we’re of the belief that when it comes to gifting sneakers — especially expensive sneakers — you’re better off buying them for yourself. Besides the fact that...
Highsnobiety

Our Favorite Watches for Less Than $200

A luxury timepiece is a true status symbol. But while immortalized in hip-hop lyrics and flashed by the most influential names in the world, the likes of Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Hublot are, for the majority, an aspirational accessory. So, while you're working on making your millions, we thought it helpful to share some steezy affordable watches that won't break the bank.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Best budget gift for your husband

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gifts for your husband are best? There’s never a bad time to shower your loved ones with tokens of appreciation. However, when it comes to buying gifts for your husband, it can get pretty expensive quickly. Thankfully, there are a wide variety of clever knickknacks, […]
ARTnews

The ARTnews Recommends 2021 Guide to Holiday Gifts for Artists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Finding gifts for your favorite creatives can be tricky, especially if you aren’t an expert in their craft. Luckily, we have winning gift ideas for painters, ceramicists, filmmakers, margin doodlers, design appreciators, and everyone in between. Since it’s apparently the supply chain’s world and we’re all just living in it, remember to shop early this year. But don’t fret—whether your recipient is a master watercolorist or someone who picked up coloring during the pandemic, we’ve got you covered. (Prices and...
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
