The Best Gifts to Buy for Under $50

Any beauty fanatic will tell you that receiving a gift set for the holidays is at the top of their wishlist. Honestly, who wouldn’t love a collection of best sellers from their favorite brands? Or have the chance to try out buzzy, new launches? (Yes, Kinship, we’re looking at you.) Ulta Beauty gave us a sneak peek at the latest sets to surprise your beauty friend (or gift yourself) for the festivities ahead. And don’t worry if you’re not sure where to get started, we tapped two PureWow editors to give their best recommendations on where to spend your money this year. From Fresh to Tarte, here are the 15 best Ulta Beauty gift sets to buy this holiday season.

MAKEUP ・ 8 DAYS AGO