Lady Bobcats Are “Money”, Rout Wesclin Behind Pennypacker

SPARTANBURG, SC - The Lees McRae men's cross country team capped off its season with a 10th-place finish on Saturday at the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Championships. The Bobcats, led by freshman Max Geckler, who turned in a top-30 finish, finished 10th with 316 points. LMC had two runners in the top 50. Geckler crossed the finish line in 32:24.9. fellow freshman Ian Kelbert of the Bobcats was 41st in 32:58. sophomore Jan Lukas Becker of Queens University won the regional championship in 30:18.5. Joshua Chepkesir of UNC-Pembroke finished second in 30:23.1. Wingate University won the team championship with 33 points, besting the field by 40 points. Queens finished second with 73 points.
