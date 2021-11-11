Lady Bobcats Are “Money”, Rout Wesclin Behind Pennypacker

The Bobcats were able to gain a lead early in the game and dominate the Harris Eaglettes 45-15, leading wire to wire in the one-sided contest. The Lady Bobcats gained their lead early. Leslie Elliot put up two points with a shot on the post. Yasmine McFarland drained a three pointer for the Eaglettes to put them ahead 3-2. The Lady Bobcats answered back with five points. Madalin Lidstrom added two with a breakaway layup. Aubrey North drained a three to put the Bobcats ahead 7-3. Olivia Blackberry put up one point for the Eaglettes to end the first quarter. The Lady Bobcats led 7-4 going into the second frame.

BASKETBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO